Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

553.3
(1.94%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:07:04 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

54.8

62.2

29.44

49.84

yoy growth (%)

-11.89

111.28

-40.92

-78.65

Raw materials

-0.66

-1.48

-0.28

-1.16

As % of sales

1.21

2.38

0.96

2.33

Employee costs

-10.44

-11.16

-12.29

-17.15

As % of sales

19.06

17.95

41.75

34.41

Other costs

-46.99

-49.43

-39.83

-45.51

As % of sales (Other Cost)

85.74

79.47

135.28

91.31

Operating profit

-3.3

0.11

-22.96

-13.98

OPM

-6.02

0.18

-78

-28.06

Depreciation

-3.2

-6.42

-3.98

-5.1

Interest expense

-13.64

-11.05

-11.56

-13.35

Other income

0.76

0.74

14.67

17.26

Profit before tax

-19.39

-16.62

-23.83

-15.17

Taxes

2.21

1.96

-2.45

-1.17

Tax rate

-11.41

-11.84

10.28

7.76

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-17.17

-14.65

-26.28

-16.35

Exceptional items

0

-24.48

0

-28

Net profit

-17.17

-39.13

-26.28

-44.35

yoy growth (%)

-56.11

48.88

-40.73

30.2

NPM

-31.34

-62.91

-89.28

-89

