|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
54.8
62.2
29.44
49.84
yoy growth (%)
-11.89
111.28
-40.92
-78.65
Raw materials
-0.66
-1.48
-0.28
-1.16
As % of sales
1.21
2.38
0.96
2.33
Employee costs
-10.44
-11.16
-12.29
-17.15
As % of sales
19.06
17.95
41.75
34.41
Other costs
-46.99
-49.43
-39.83
-45.51
As % of sales (Other Cost)
85.74
79.47
135.28
91.31
Operating profit
-3.3
0.11
-22.96
-13.98
OPM
-6.02
0.18
-78
-28.06
Depreciation
-3.2
-6.42
-3.98
-5.1
Interest expense
-13.64
-11.05
-11.56
-13.35
Other income
0.76
0.74
14.67
17.26
Profit before tax
-19.39
-16.62
-23.83
-15.17
Taxes
2.21
1.96
-2.45
-1.17
Tax rate
-11.41
-11.84
10.28
7.76
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-17.17
-14.65
-26.28
-16.35
Exceptional items
0
-24.48
0
-28
Net profit
-17.17
-39.13
-26.28
-44.35
yoy growth (%)
-56.11
48.88
-40.73
30.2
NPM
-31.34
-62.91
-89.28
-89
