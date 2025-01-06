Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-19.39
-16.62
-23.83
-15.17
Depreciation
-3.2
-6.42
-3.98
-5.1
Tax paid
2.21
1.96
-2.45
-1.17
Working capital
13.58
-46.11
-39.3
-65.08
Other operating items
Operating
-6.8
-67.18
-69.56
-86.54
Capital expenditure
0
-32.04
-0.04
-0.08
Free cash flow
-6.8
-99.22
-69.6
-86.63
Equity raised
191.29
263.75
310.97
400.03
Investing
0.03
0.04
0
-0.18
Financing
65.49
24.14
15.2
-1.01
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
250.01
188.71
256.56
312.2
