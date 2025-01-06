iifl-logo-icon 1
Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Dolphin Offshore FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-19.39

-16.62

-23.83

-15.17

Depreciation

-3.2

-6.42

-3.98

-5.1

Tax paid

2.21

1.96

-2.45

-1.17

Working capital

13.58

-46.11

-39.3

-65.08

Other operating items

Operating

-6.8

-67.18

-69.56

-86.54

Capital expenditure

0

-32.04

-0.04

-0.08

Free cash flow

-6.8

-99.22

-69.6

-86.63

Equity raised

191.29

263.75

310.97

400.03

Investing

0.03

0.04

0

-0.18

Financing

65.49

24.14

15.2

-1.01

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

250.01

188.71

256.56

312.2

