Summary

Incorporated in May.79 as a private limited company, Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd (DOEIL) was converted into a public limited company in May 94. It was promoted by Kirpal Singh. The Company went in for its Initial Public Offer in 1994 and got listed on the Bombay and National Stock Exchanges.The Company is a leading provider of underwater services to the Indian oil and gas industry. It provides ancillary services like diving, underwater engineering, vessel management, oil exploration and drilling, pipeline inspections, geophysical surveys and geo-technical services. Over the years, it developed a diversified portfolio for undertaking turnkey projects involving sub-sea and marine services and as an EPC contractor.The Company is engaged in the Business of offering comprehensive underwater services, including Air, Mixed Gas and Saturation diving services, to the Indian Offshore Oil & Gas Industry since 1979. It has since, provided these services overseas as well in places including but not limited to Vietnam, China, Malaysia and Middle East. It has also been providing ROV services on drill ships, since 1995.The company has entered into a tie-up with the Singapore-based Sembawang Maritime (SML) which will provide the entire range of marine transportation and offshore logistics activities in India. The new joint-venture, SML-Dolphin Maritime Pvt Ltd, has 51% foreign equity participation. In 1994, the Company acquired its first vessel, the GANGA Dolphin. The Company has

