Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd Share Price

545
(-3.56%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:49:52 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open565
  • Day's High577
  • 52 Wk High948.7
  • Prev. Close565.1
  • Day's Low545
  • 52 Wk Low 138.76
  • Turnover (lac)7.14
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value37.56
  • EPS0.62
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,180.25
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Oil Drill/Allied

Open

565

Prev. Close

565.1

Turnover(Lac.)

7.14

Day's High

577

Day's Low

545

52 Week's High

948.7

52 Week's Low

138.76

Book Value

37.56

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,180.25

P/E

0

EPS

0.62

Divi. Yield

0

Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd Corporate Action

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Aug, 2024

arrow

7 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:13 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.99%

Non-Promoter- 14.42%

Institutions: 14.42%

Non-Institutions: 10.58%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2018

Equity Capital

4

3.16

16.77

16.77

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

145.28

101.81

-46.34

78.7

Net Worth

149.28

104.97

-29.57

95.47

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

54.8

62.2

29.44

49.84

yoy growth (%)

-11.89

111.28

-40.92

-78.65

Raw materials

-0.66

-1.48

-0.28

-1.16

As % of sales

1.21

2.38

0.96

2.33

Employee costs

-10.44

-11.16

-12.29

-17.15

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-19.39

-16.62

-23.83

-15.17

Depreciation

-3.2

-6.42

-3.98

-5.1

Tax paid

2.21

1.96

-2.45

-1.17

Working capital

13.58

-46.11

-39.3

-65.08

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-11.89

111.28

-40.92

-78.65

Op profit growth

-2,998.5

-100.49

64.18

-258.23

EBIT growth

3.19

-54.63

573.48

-109.94

Net profit growth

-56.11

48.88

-40.73

30.2

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2018Mar-2017

Gross Sales

6.47

0

0

167.71

207.54

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6.47

0

0

167.71

207.54

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.08

44.69

0

0.83

21.08

Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd

JINDRILL

781.8

22.252,263.4815.840.06172.5417.54

Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd

DOLPHIN

565.1

02,240.66-0.060037.55

Aakash Exploration Services Ltd

AAKASH

10.23

19.67103.580.11023.055.9

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Dharen S Savla

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Krena Khamar

Independent Director

Ashokkumar Ratilal Patel

Managing Director

Rupesh K Savla

Executive Director

Rohan Shah

Independent Director

C J Rodricks

Independent Director

Shaily Dedhia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in May.79 as a private limited company, Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd (DOEIL) was converted into a public limited company in May 94. It was promoted by Kirpal Singh. The Company went in for its Initial Public Offer in 1994 and got listed on the Bombay and National Stock Exchanges.The Company is a leading provider of underwater services to the Indian oil and gas industry. It provides ancillary services like diving, underwater engineering, vessel management, oil exploration and drilling, pipeline inspections, geophysical surveys and geo-technical services. Over the years, it developed a diversified portfolio for undertaking turnkey projects involving sub-sea and marine services and as an EPC contractor.The Company is engaged in the Business of offering comprehensive underwater services, including Air, Mixed Gas and Saturation diving services, to the Indian Offshore Oil & Gas Industry since 1979. It has since, provided these services overseas as well in places including but not limited to Vietnam, China, Malaysia and Middle East. It has also been providing ROV services on drill ships, since 1995.The company has entered into a tie-up with the Singapore-based Sembawang Maritime (SML) which will provide the entire range of marine transportation and offshore logistics activities in India. The new joint-venture, SML-Dolphin Maritime Pvt Ltd, has 51% foreign equity participation. In 1994, the Company acquired its first vessel, the GANGA Dolphin. The Company has
Company FAQs

What is the Dolphin Offshore Enterprises India Ltd share price today?

The Dolphin Offshore Enterprises India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹545 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dolphin Offshore Enterprises India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dolphin Offshore Enterprises India Ltd is ₹2180.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dolphin Offshore Enterprises India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dolphin Offshore Enterprises India Ltd is 0 and 14.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dolphin Offshore Enterprises India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dolphin Offshore Enterprises India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dolphin Offshore Enterprises India Ltd is ₹138.76 and ₹948.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Dolphin Offshore Enterprises India Ltd?

Dolphin Offshore Enterprises India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 293.36%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 315.39%, 6 Month at -17.81%, 3 Month at -1.81% and 1 Month at 2.90%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dolphin Offshore Enterprises India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dolphin Offshore Enterprises India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.99 %
Institutions - 14.42 %
Public - 10.59 %

