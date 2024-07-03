Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorOil Drill/Allied
Open₹565
Prev. Close₹565.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.14
Day's High₹577
Day's Low₹545
52 Week's High₹948.7
52 Week's Low₹138.76
Book Value₹37.56
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,180.25
P/E0
EPS0.62
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
4
3.16
16.77
16.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
145.28
101.81
-46.34
78.7
Net Worth
149.28
104.97
-29.57
95.47
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
54.8
62.2
29.44
49.84
yoy growth (%)
-11.89
111.28
-40.92
-78.65
Raw materials
-0.66
-1.48
-0.28
-1.16
As % of sales
1.21
2.38
0.96
2.33
Employee costs
-10.44
-11.16
-12.29
-17.15
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-19.39
-16.62
-23.83
-15.17
Depreciation
-3.2
-6.42
-3.98
-5.1
Tax paid
2.21
1.96
-2.45
-1.17
Working capital
13.58
-46.11
-39.3
-65.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-11.89
111.28
-40.92
-78.65
Op profit growth
-2,998.5
-100.49
64.18
-258.23
EBIT growth
3.19
-54.63
573.48
-109.94
Net profit growth
-56.11
48.88
-40.73
30.2
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Gross Sales
6.47
0
0
167.71
207.54
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6.47
0
0
167.71
207.54
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.08
44.69
0
0.83
21.08
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd
JINDRILL
781.8
|22.25
|2,263.48
|15.84
|0.06
|172.5
|417.54
Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd
DOLPHIN
565.1
|0
|2,240.66
|-0.06
|0
|0
|37.55
Aakash Exploration Services Ltd
AAKASH
10.23
|19.67
|103.58
|0.11
|0
|23.05
|5.9
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Dharen S Savla
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Krena Khamar
Independent Director
Ashokkumar Ratilal Patel
Managing Director
Rupesh K Savla
Executive Director
Rohan Shah
Independent Director
C J Rodricks
Independent Director
Shaily Dedhia
Reports by Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in May.79 as a private limited company, Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd (DOEIL) was converted into a public limited company in May 94. It was promoted by Kirpal Singh. The Company went in for its Initial Public Offer in 1994 and got listed on the Bombay and National Stock Exchanges.The Company is a leading provider of underwater services to the Indian oil and gas industry. It provides ancillary services like diving, underwater engineering, vessel management, oil exploration and drilling, pipeline inspections, geophysical surveys and geo-technical services. Over the years, it developed a diversified portfolio for undertaking turnkey projects involving sub-sea and marine services and as an EPC contractor.The Company is engaged in the Business of offering comprehensive underwater services, including Air, Mixed Gas and Saturation diving services, to the Indian Offshore Oil & Gas Industry since 1979. It has since, provided these services overseas as well in places including but not limited to Vietnam, China, Malaysia and Middle East. It has also been providing ROV services on drill ships, since 1995.The company has entered into a tie-up with the Singapore-based Sembawang Maritime (SML) which will provide the entire range of marine transportation and offshore logistics activities in India. The new joint-venture, SML-Dolphin Maritime Pvt Ltd, has 51% foreign equity participation. In 1994, the Company acquired its first vessel, the GANGA Dolphin. The Company has
Read More
The Dolphin Offshore Enterprises India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹545 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dolphin Offshore Enterprises India Ltd is ₹2180.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Dolphin Offshore Enterprises India Ltd is 0 and 14.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dolphin Offshore Enterprises India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dolphin Offshore Enterprises India Ltd is ₹138.76 and ₹948.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Dolphin Offshore Enterprises India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 293.36%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 315.39%, 6 Month at -17.81%, 3 Month at -1.81% and 1 Month at 2.90%.
