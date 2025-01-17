Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd
DOLPHIN
523.7
|0
|2,120.24
|-0.06
|0
|0
|37.55
Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd
JINDRILL
736.45
|20.17
|2,051.35
|15.84
|0.07
|172.5
|417.54
Aakash Exploration Services Ltd
AAKASH
10.24
|17.9
|94.26
|0.11
|0
|23.05
|5.9
