Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd Nine Monthly Results

569
(1.34%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:30 PM

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2016Dec-2015

Gross Sales

4.52

0

0

160.02

123.48

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4.52

0

0

160.02

123.48

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

14.7

7.24

Other Income

4.56

0

0

1.52

0

Total Income

9.08

0

0

176.24

130.72

Total Expenditure

3.1

0.66

0.59

109.74

55.61

PBIDT

5.98

-0.66

-0.59

66.5

75.11

Interest

0.77

0

0

6.91

8.74

PBDT

5.21

-0.66

-0.59

59.59

66.37

Depreciation

1.1

5.57

10.1

14.41

16.29

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0.57

3.54

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0.07

-0.08

Reported Profit After Tax

4.11

-6.23

-10.68

44.54

46.61

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0.01

Net Profit after Minority Interest

4.11

-6.23

-10.68

44.54

46.61

Extra-ordinary Items

1.02

-0.13

0

-24.14

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

3.09

-6.1

-10.68

68.68

46.61

EPS (Unit Curr.)

12.23

-3.71

0

26.56

27.79

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

4

16.77

16.77

16.77

16.77

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

132.3

0

0

41.55

60.82

PBDTM(%)

115.26

0

0

37.23

53.74

PATM(%)

90.92

0

0

27.83

37.74

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

