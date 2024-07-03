Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2016
|Dec-2015
Gross Sales
4.52
0
0
160.02
123.48
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4.52
0
0
160.02
123.48
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
14.7
7.24
Other Income
4.56
0
0
1.52
0
Total Income
9.08
0
0
176.24
130.72
Total Expenditure
3.1
0.66
0.59
109.74
55.61
PBIDT
5.98
-0.66
-0.59
66.5
75.11
Interest
0.77
0
0
6.91
8.74
PBDT
5.21
-0.66
-0.59
59.59
66.37
Depreciation
1.1
5.57
10.1
14.41
16.29
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0.57
3.54
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0.07
-0.08
Reported Profit After Tax
4.11
-6.23
-10.68
44.54
46.61
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0.01
Net Profit after Minority Interest
4.11
-6.23
-10.68
44.54
46.61
Extra-ordinary Items
1.02
-0.13
0
-24.14
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
3.09
-6.1
-10.68
68.68
46.61
EPS (Unit Curr.)
12.23
-3.71
0
26.56
27.79
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
4
16.77
16.77
16.77
16.77
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
132.3
0
0
41.55
60.82
PBDTM(%)
115.26
0
0
37.23
53.74
PATM(%)
90.92
0
0
27.83
37.74
No Record Found
