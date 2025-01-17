Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-19.19
31.11
-19.42
-45.07
Op profit growth
-10.2
-33.7
-27.68
-27.48
EBIT growth
-78.77
-58.78
-30.47
-31.77
Net profit growth
-22.37
-127.01
15.3
-41.41
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
23.83
21.44
42.42
47.26
EBIT margin
2.93
11.17
35.55
41.19
Net profit margin
-5.14
-5.35
26
18.17
RoCE
0.75
4.01
11.66
17.09
RoNW
-0.36
-0.53
2.46
2.41
RoA
-0.33
-0.48
2.13
1.88
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
24.54
21.28
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-26.53
-31.91
11.8
8.23
Book value per share
347.22
351.84
264.89
233.19
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0.33
0.56
P/CEPS
-0.31
-0.4
0.69
1.46
P/B
0.02
0.03
0.03
0.05
EV/EBIDTA
4.64
4
2.43
2.46
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
11.93
4.73
-7.5
-3.46
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
570.22
414.55
478.59
339.88
Inventory days
16.58
14.48
21.18
18.64
Creditor days
-147.77
-94.85
-163.04
-118.39
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.38
-2.22
-4.78
-5.41
Net debt / equity
0.08
0.08
0.11
0.13
Net debt / op. profit
1.22
1.07
0.77
0.55
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-0.39
-0.71
-0.17
-0.59
Employee costs
-9.51
-7.89
-10.78
-13.75
Other costs
-66.25
-69.93
-46.61
-38.39
