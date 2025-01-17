iifl-logo-icon 1
Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd Key Ratios

518.05
(-0.61%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:31 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-19.19

31.11

-19.42

-45.07

Op profit growth

-10.2

-33.7

-27.68

-27.48

EBIT growth

-78.77

-58.78

-30.47

-31.77

Net profit growth

-22.37

-127.01

15.3

-41.41

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

23.83

21.44

42.42

47.26

EBIT margin

2.93

11.17

35.55

41.19

Net profit margin

-5.14

-5.35

26

18.17

RoCE

0.75

4.01

11.66

17.09

RoNW

-0.36

-0.53

2.46

2.41

RoA

-0.33

-0.48

2.13

1.88

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

24.54

21.28

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-26.53

-31.91

11.8

8.23

Book value per share

347.22

351.84

264.89

233.19

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0.33

0.56

P/CEPS

-0.31

-0.4

0.69

1.46

P/B

0.02

0.03

0.03

0.05

EV/EBIDTA

4.64

4

2.43

2.46

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

11.93

4.73

-7.5

-3.46

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

570.22

414.55

478.59

339.88

Inventory days

16.58

14.48

21.18

18.64

Creditor days

-147.77

-94.85

-163.04

-118.39

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.38

-2.22

-4.78

-5.41

Net debt / equity

0.08

0.08

0.11

0.13

Net debt / op. profit

1.22

1.07

0.77

0.55

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-0.39

-0.71

-0.17

-0.59

Employee costs

-9.51

-7.89

-10.78

-13.75

Other costs

-66.25

-69.93

-46.61

-38.39

