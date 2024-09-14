Shareholders are informed that the 45th Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on September 14, 2024 at 11.00 am IST Proceedings of 45th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.09.2024) Please find attached herewith Scrutinizers Report on Remote E-voting and e-voting at AGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/09/2024)