Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd Board Meeting

540
(2.79%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:28:37 AM

Dolphin Offshore CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting25 Oct 202417 Oct 2024
DOLPHIN OFFSHORE ENTERPRISES (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Company wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 25th October 2024 inter-alia to transact the following businesses: 1. To consider approve and take on record Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on that date and Cash Flow Statement for the Half Year ended on 30th September 2024 and to take on record Limited Review Report thereon pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2. To transact any other business with the permission of the Chair Outcome of the Board meeting held today i.e. Friday, October 25, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)
Board Meeting2 Aug 202426 Jul 2024
DOLPHIN OFFSHORE ENTERPRISES (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Company informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 02nd August 2024 inter-alia to transact the following businesses:1. To consider approve and take on record Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 and to take on record Limited Review Report of statutory auditors thereon pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2. To transact any other business with the permission of the Chair. we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. on August 02, 2024 inter-alia transacted the following businesses: a. Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report issued by M/s Mahendra N. Shah & Co (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)
Board Meeting11 May 20243 May 2024
DOLPHIN OFFSHORE ENTERPRISES (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday 11th May 2024 to consider approve and take on record Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Statement of Cash Flows along with draft Statutory Auditors Report thereon as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. Outcome of the Board meeting held today i.e. May 11, 2024 for Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2024 attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/05/2024)
Board Meeting3 Feb 202427 Jan 2024
DOLPHIN OFFSHORE ENTERPRISES (INDIA) LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday 03rd February 2024 is enclosed herewith. The Company has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 03, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/02/2024)

