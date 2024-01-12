Please find attached herewith Outcome of Board meeting held today i.e. 07th December, 2023 The Board of Directors of the Company at its board meeting held today has accorded its approval to sub-divide/split the Equity Shares of the Company such that 1 (One) Equity Share having nominal/face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each be sub-divided into 10 (Ten) Equity Shares having nominal/face value ofRs. 1/- (Rupees One Only)each subject to approval of the shareholders of the Companyor any other regulatory authority, ifany. Approval of Sub-division/split of the equity shares of the company Intimation of Record date for the purpose of sub-division of Equity shares of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.01.2024) Sub: Face Value Split - Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Limited (DOLPHIN) It is hereby informed that the face value and paid-up value of the equity shares of the following Company shall be changed w.e.f. January 25, 2024. Name of the Company Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Limited Symbol DOLPHIN Existing Face Value & Paid-up Value (Rs.) 10 New Face Value & Paid-up Value (Re.) 1 This circular shall be effective from January 25, 2024. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (As Per NSE Circular Dated on 15.01.2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that DOLPHIN OFFSHORE ENTERPRISES (INDIA) LTD., has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE DOLPHIN OFFSHORE ENTERPRISES (INDIA) LTD. (522261) RECORD DATE 25/01/2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1 /- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 25/01/2024 DR-705/2023-2024 Note i. ISIN No. INE920A01029 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 25/01/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 16.01.2024) Sub: Change in ISIN - Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Limited (DOLPHIN) Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the ISIN Code for the equity shares of the following company shall be changed w.e.f. January 25, 2024. Symbol DOLPHIN Company Name Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Limited New ISIN INE920A01037 Remarks Sub-Division from Rs. 10/- to Re. 1/- The new ISIN shall be effective for all trades done on and from the Ex-date date i.e., January 25, 2024. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 18.01.2024)