EAAA India Alternatives Ltd Summary

EAAA India Alternatives Limited was originally incorporated as Edelweiss Alternative Asset Advisors Limited as a Limited Company dated May 14, 2008, with the Registrar of Companies at Mumbai and commenced its business dated May 22, 2008. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to EAAA India Alternatives Limited dated August 30, 2024, issued by the Office of the Central Processing Center, Haryana. The Holding Company is a SEBI registered Investment Manager for co-investment portfolio management services and Alternative Investment Funds and provides non-binding advisory services to certain offshore funds of its Subsidiary.



The Holding Company is a subsidiary of Edelweiss Securities And Investments Private Limited (ESIPL). The Holding Company has obtained registration for its Gift City branch as fund management entity under IFSC FME Regulation 2022 with effect from January 30, 2023.The Company is one of the leading alternative investment platform in India, in terms of assets under management with more than 15 years of experience and, managing an AUM of Rs 953,448.78 million as of June 30, 2026. It operate a diversified, multi-strategy platform, in large, under-tapped and fast growing alternative asset classes, focusing on providing income and yield solutions to clients.



Their key business strategies include real assets, which invests in a mix of equity, quasi-equity and debt instruments and and private credit, which invests in debt or convertible debt instruments and secular instruments for risk adjusted returns. As of June 30, 2026, the Real Assets business vertical managed a substantial portfolio, including 3.10 million square feet of office space, 4,586 lane kilometers of roads, 1,835 circuit kilometers of transmission lines, and 1.73 gigawatts of solar assets. Private Credit business vertical managed a substantial portfolio, including 190 number of investments amounting to Rs424.08 billion, 140 completed exits and Rs439.73 billion of realisations since inception.



The Company established its first Special Opportunities Fund in 2010; further established First Special Assets Fund in 2012; raised USD 89 Crore in performing credit in 2021; raised more than Rs 9500 Crore from the local market in 2023 and has raised more than Rs 8000 Crore for Infrastructure Yield Plus II in 2024. Additionally, Company has a diverse client base across institutional clients, family offices and UHNIs/HNIs; approximately 54.83% of our AUM are contributed by institutional clients, including pension funds and insurance companies, which are considered long-term and patient capital, while the remaining 45.17% are contributed by UHNIs/HNIs and family offices. As of September 30, 2024, their clients are distributed across key geographies: (i) India, (ii) North America, (iii) Europe, and (iv) Rest of the World.The Company launched the IPO by allotting 7,207,207 Equity Shares of Rs 5 each and raised Rs 1200 crore through offer for sale on 28 October 2026.