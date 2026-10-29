Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorFinance
Open₹1,685.1
Prev. Close₹1,700.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,641.44
Day's High₹1,688.9
Day's Low₹1,649.9
52 Week's High₹1,763.8
52 Week's Low₹1,601
Book Value₹168.8
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10,907.99
P/E25.22
EPS67.42
Divi. Yield0
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
32.14
32.14
248.85
352.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
989.83
732.47
328.66
111.3
Net Worth
1,021.97
764.61
577.51
463.67
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
869.54
670.26
398.01
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
869.54
670.26
398.01
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
94.22
116.28
186.24
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
1,070
|34.22
|6,66,301.63
|5,536.1
|0.56
|20,791.65
|178.13
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,835
|113.52
|2,94,250.61
|1,458.53
|0.08
|2,005.66
|80.53
Shriram Finance Ltd
SHRIRAMFIN
964
|17.92
|2,26,814.04
|3,677.03
|0.9
|13,600.83
|472.59
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
229.62
|188.11
|1,57,279.6
|575.34
|0.24
|677.72
|53.52
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd
CHOLAFIN
1,760
|24.3
|1,50,921.9
|1,630.07
|0.11
|9,243.59
|402.02
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / WTD
Rashesh Shah
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Priyadeep Chopra
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Ananya Suneja
Independent Non Exe. Director
SUNIL NAWAL PHATARPHEKAR
Independent Non Exe. Director
NEETA MUKERJI
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sampa Bhasin
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sunil Kakar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Balagopal Chandrasekhar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Deepak Mukhija
Edelweiss House Off.C.S.T.Road,
Mumbai City Kalina,
Maharashtra - 400098
Tel: +91 22 4019 4706
Website: http://www.eaaa.in
Email: ipo@eaaa.in
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com
Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com
Summary
EAAA India Alternatives Limited was originally incorporated as Edelweiss Alternative Asset Advisors Limited as a Limited Company dated May 14, 2008, with the Registrar of Companies at Mumbai and comme...
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Reports by EAAA India Alternatives Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.