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EAAA India Alternatives Ltd Share Price Live

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1,687.1
(-0.76%)
Nov 6, 2026|11:14:59 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,685.1
  • Day's High1,688.9
  • 52 Wk High1,763.8
  • Prev. Close1,700.1
  • Day's Low1,649.9
  • 52 Wk Low 1,601
  • Turnover (lac)1,641.44
  • P/E25.22
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value168.8
  • EPS67.42
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10,907.99
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

EAAA India Alternatives Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

₹1,685.1

Prev. Close

₹1,700.1

Turnover(Lac.)

₹1,641.44

Day's High

₹1,688.9

Day's Low

₹1,649.9

52 Week's High

₹1,763.8

52 Week's Low

₹1,601

Book Value

₹168.8

Face Value

₹5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10,907.99

P/E

25.22

EPS

67.42

Divi. Yield

0

EAAA India Alternatives Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

EAAA India Alternatives Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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EAAA India Alternatives Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Nov, 2026|11:43 AM
Oct-2026Oct-2026Oct-2026Oct-2026
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 95.02%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 95.02%

Non-Promoter- 4.97%

Institutions: 4.97%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

EAAA India Alternatives Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

32.14

32.14

248.85

352.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

989.83

732.47

328.66

111.3

Net Worth

1,021.97

764.61

577.51

463.67

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024

Gross Sales

869.54

670.26

398.01

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

869.54

670.26

398.01

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

94.22

116.28

186.24

EAAA India Alternatives Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

1,070

34.226,66,301.635,536.10.5620,791.65178.13

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,835

113.522,94,250.611,458.530.082,005.6680.53

Shriram Finance Ltd

SHRIRAMFIN

964

17.922,26,814.043,677.030.913,600.83472.59

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

229.62

188.111,57,279.6575.340.24677.7253.52

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd

CHOLAFIN

1,760

24.31,50,921.91,630.070.119,243.59402.02

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT EAAA India Alternatives Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / WTD

Rashesh Shah

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Priyadeep Chopra

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Ananya Suneja

Independent Non Exe. Director

SUNIL NAWAL PHATARPHEKAR

Independent Non Exe. Director

NEETA MUKERJI

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sampa Bhasin

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sunil Kakar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Balagopal Chandrasekhar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Deepak Mukhija

Registered Office

Edelweiss House Off.C.S.T.Road,

Mumbai City Kalina,

Maharashtra - 400098

Tel: +91 22 4019 4706

Website: http://www.eaaa.in

Email: ipo@eaaa.in

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com

Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com

Summary

EAAA India Alternatives Limited was originally incorporated as Edelweiss Alternative Asset Advisors Limited as a Limited Company dated May 14, 2008, with the Registrar of Companies at Mumbai and comme...
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Reports by EAAA India Alternatives Ltd

Company FAQs

The EAAA India Alternatives Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1687.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of EAAA India Alternatives Ltd is ₹10907.99 Cr. as of 06 Nov ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of EAAA India Alternatives Ltd is 25.22 and 10.76 as of 06 Nov ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a EAAA India Alternatives Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of EAAA India Alternatives Ltd is ₹1601 and ₹1763.8 as of 06 Nov ‘26
EAAA India Alternatives Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
The shareholding pattern of EAAA India Alternatives Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 83.88 %
Institutions - 5.86 %
Public - 10.26 %

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