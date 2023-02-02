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Equitas Holdings Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

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120.3
(0.59%)
Feb 2, 2023|03:55:19 PM

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Equitas Holdings FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

33.45

-62.11

70.34

-1.33

Other operating items

Operating

33.45

-62.11

70.34

-1.33

Capital expenditure

6.15

6.21

9.54

7.43

Free cash flow

39.6

-55.9

79.88

6.1

Equity raised

2,773.87

2,097.03

1,379.68

1,442.78

Investing

92.07

616

-6.5

321.06

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

2,905.54

2,657.13

1,453.06

1,769.94

Equitas Holdings : related Articles

No Record Found

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