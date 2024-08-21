iifl-logo-icon 1
Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd Rights

370.8
(0.01%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Genus Power CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon

No Record Found

Genus Power: Related News

Genus Power Secures ₹3,608 Crore in New Smart Meter Contracts

Genus Power Secures ₹3,608 Crore in New Smart Meter Contracts

21 Aug 2024|12:48 PM

The projects will involve the deployment of around 4.26 million smart prepaid meters and system meters, including Distribution Transformer (DT) meters, across various regions.

Top 10 stocks for today – 21st August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 21st August 2024

21 Aug 2024|09:35 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cyient DLM, PNB Housing Finance, GE T&D India, Genus Power, etc.

Genus Power win orders worth ~₹3,000 Crore; stock jumps ~5%

Genus Power win orders worth ~₹3,000 Crore; stock jumps ~5%

19 Aug 2024|01:11 PM

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd.'s shares are trading at a 5% premium after its wholly-owned subsidiary received three Letters of Award.

