Grandeur Products Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
25.16
22.31
22.31
12.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
34.08
23.57
25.51
3.08
Net Worth
59.24
45.88
47.82
15.69
Minority Interest
Debt
0.6
15.5
14.13
11.5
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
59.84
61.38
61.95
27.19
Fixed Assets
3.02
3.03
3.05
3.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
19.94
19.77
16.03
5.28
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.05
0.02
0.11
Networking Capital
36.84
38.52
42.76
18.41
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
1.8
1.82
3
0
Debtor Days
0
19,401.85
0
Other Current Assets
35.76
37.24
42.17
18.83
Sundry Creditors
-0.07
-0.19
-1.6
-0.04
Creditor Days
0
2,025.46
160.77
Other Current Liabilities
-0.65
-0.35
-0.81
-0.38
Cash
0.03
0.02
0.09
0.33
Total Assets
59.83
61.39
61.95
27.19
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.