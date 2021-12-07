iifl-logo-icon 1
Grandeur Products Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

173.1
(4.97%)
Dec 7, 2021|01:22:08 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

25.16

22.31

22.31

12.61

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

34.08

23.57

25.51

3.08

Net Worth

59.24

45.88

47.82

15.69

Minority Interest

Debt

0.6

15.5

14.13

11.5

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

59.84

61.38

61.95

27.19

Fixed Assets

3.02

3.03

3.05

3.06

Intangible Assets

Investments

19.94

19.77

16.03

5.28

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.05

0.02

0.11

Networking Capital

36.84

38.52

42.76

18.41

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

1.8

1.82

3

0

Debtor Days

0

19,401.85

0

Other Current Assets

35.76

37.24

42.17

18.83

Sundry Creditors

-0.07

-0.19

-1.6

-0.04

Creditor Days

0

2,025.46

160.77

Other Current Liabilities

-0.65

-0.35

-0.81

-0.38

Cash

0.03

0.02

0.09

0.33

Total Assets

59.83

61.39

61.95

27.19

