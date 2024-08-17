Grandeur Products Ltd Merged Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
56.84
98.69
106.29
10.91
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
56.84
98.69
106.29
10.91
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.53
0.35
0.31
0.89
Total Income
58.37
99.04
106.6
11.8
Total Expenditure
58.76
92.86
98.1
13.85
PBIDT
-0.38
6.17
8.5
-2.05
Interest
6.96
5.6
3.57
1.31
PBDT
-7.34
0.57
4.94
-3.36
Depreciation
0.25
0.3
0.34
0.14
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0.45
0.84
0
Deferred Tax
-1.32
-0.39
0.04
-0.23
Reported Profit After Tax
-6.27
0.21
3.71
-3.26
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-6.27
0.21
3.71
-3.26
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-6.27
0.21
3.71
-3.26
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-2.81
0.09
1.86
-1.52
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
25.16
22.31
22.31
12.61
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-0.66
6.25
7.99
-18.79
PBDTM(%)
-12.91
0.57
4.64
-30.79
PATM(%)
-11.03
0.21
3.49
-29.88
