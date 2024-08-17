iifl-logo-icon 1
Grandeur Products Ltd Merged Annually Results

173.1
(4.97%)
Dec 7, 2021|01:22:08 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

56.84

98.69

106.29

10.91

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

56.84

98.69

106.29

10.91

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.53

0.35

0.31

0.89

Total Income

58.37

99.04

106.6

11.8

Total Expenditure

58.76

92.86

98.1

13.85

PBIDT

-0.38

6.17

8.5

-2.05

Interest

6.96

5.6

3.57

1.31

PBDT

-7.34

0.57

4.94

-3.36

Depreciation

0.25

0.3

0.34

0.14

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0.45

0.84

0

Deferred Tax

-1.32

-0.39

0.04

-0.23

Reported Profit After Tax

-6.27

0.21

3.71

-3.26

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-6.27

0.21

3.71

-3.26

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-6.27

0.21

3.71

-3.26

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-2.81

0.09

1.86

-1.52

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

25.16

22.31

22.31

12.61

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-0.66

6.25

7.99

-18.79

PBDTM(%)

-12.91

0.57

4.64

-30.79

PATM(%)

-11.03

0.21

3.49

-29.88

