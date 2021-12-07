Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.03
0.09
0.09
yoy growth (%)
-100
-62.29
-2.65
-99.41
Raw materials
0
0.14
-0.08
0
As % of sales
0
414.41
96.13
0
Employee costs
-0.22
-0.24
-0.18
-0.13
As % of sales
0
722.37
203.72
139.35
Other costs
-0.48
-0.55
-0.38
-0.45
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
1,623.5
422.74
484.66
Operating profit
-0.71
-0.62
-0.56
-0.48
OPM
0
-1,831.45
-622.6
-524.01
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
0
Interest expense
-0.35
-1.08
-0.46
-0.25
Other income
1.23
0.02
0.62
0.75
Profit before tax
-1.07
-1.7
-0.43
0
Taxes
-0.05
0
0.11
0
Tax rate
5.06
-0.28
-25.73
-43.95
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.13
-1.69
-0.32
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.13
-1.69
-0.32
0
yoy growth (%)
-33.27
429.14
-8,207.02
-96.58
NPM
0
-4,961.35
-353.51
4.24
