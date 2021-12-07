iifl-logo-icon 1
Grandeur Products Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

173.1
(4.97%)
Dec 7, 2021|01:22:08 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Grandeur Products Ltd Merged

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.03

0.09

0.09

yoy growth (%)

-100

-62.29

-2.65

-99.41

Raw materials

0

0.14

-0.08

0

As % of sales

0

414.41

96.13

0

Employee costs

-0.22

-0.24

-0.18

-0.13

As % of sales

0

722.37

203.72

139.35

Other costs

-0.48

-0.55

-0.38

-0.45

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

1,623.5

422.74

484.66

Operating profit

-0.71

-0.62

-0.56

-0.48

OPM

0

-1,831.45

-622.6

-524.01

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

0

Interest expense

-0.35

-1.08

-0.46

-0.25

Other income

1.23

0.02

0.62

0.75

Profit before tax

-1.07

-1.7

-0.43

0

Taxes

-0.05

0

0.11

0

Tax rate

5.06

-0.28

-25.73

-43.95

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.13

-1.69

-0.32

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.13

-1.69

-0.32

0

yoy growth (%)

-33.27

429.14

-8,207.02

-96.58

NPM

0

-4,961.35

-353.51

4.24

