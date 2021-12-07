iifl-logo-icon 1
Grandeur Products Ltd Merged Key Ratios

173.1
(4.97%)
Dec 7, 2021|01:22:08 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-42.39

804.58

Op profit growth

-128.59

-307.2

EBIT growth

-107.56

-381.57

Net profit growth

-3,084.43

-106.44

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-3.06

6.17

-26.94

EBIT margin

-0.81

6.22

-20.01

Net profit margin

-11.03

0.21

-29.87

RoCE

-0.4

9.1

RoNW

-2.98

0.17

RoA

-1.36

0.07

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-2.49

0.09

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-2.59

-0.03

-2.69

Book value per share

22.58

21.69

10.1

Valuation ratios

P/E

-112.91

3,155.55

0

P/CEPS

-108.35

-7,296.23

-26.49

P/B

12.44

13.09

7.05

EV/EBIDTA

-3,644.56

107.43

-48.92

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-17.83

-11.97

-6.71

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

140.3

73.86

Inventory days

388.25

140.65

Creditor days

-227.27

-139.97

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.06

-1.09

1.66

Net debt / equity

1.06

1.21

0.79

Net debt / op. profit

-34.68

9.64

-3.43

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-62.79

-67.71

-33.72

Employee costs

-25.91

-15.2

-39.72

Other costs

-14.35

-10.91

-53.5

