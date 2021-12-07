Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-42.39
804.58
Op profit growth
-128.59
-307.2
EBIT growth
-107.56
-381.57
Net profit growth
-3,084.43
-106.44
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-3.06
6.17
-26.94
EBIT margin
-0.81
6.22
-20.01
Net profit margin
-11.03
0.21
-29.87
RoCE
-0.4
9.1
RoNW
-2.98
0.17
RoA
-1.36
0.07
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-2.49
0.09
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-2.59
-0.03
-2.69
Book value per share
22.58
21.69
10.1
Valuation ratios
P/E
-112.91
3,155.55
0
P/CEPS
-108.35
-7,296.23
-26.49
P/B
12.44
13.09
7.05
EV/EBIDTA
-3,644.56
107.43
-48.92
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-17.83
-11.97
-6.71
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
140.3
73.86
Inventory days
388.25
140.65
Creditor days
-227.27
-139.97
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.06
-1.09
1.66
Net debt / equity
1.06
1.21
0.79
Net debt / op. profit
-34.68
9.64
-3.43
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-62.79
-67.71
-33.72
Employee costs
-25.91
-15.2
-39.72
Other costs
-14.35
-10.91
-53.5
