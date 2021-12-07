iifl-logo-icon 1
Grandeur Products Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

173.1
(4.97%)
Dec 7, 2021|01:22:08 PM

Grandeur Products Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.07

-1.7

-0.43

0

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

0

Tax paid

-0.05

0

0.11

0

Working capital

-1.68

19.9

-1.63

9.71

Other operating items

Operating

-2.82

18.18

-1.97

9.71

Capital expenditure

0

0.01

3

0.09

Free cash flow

-2.82

18.19

1.02

9.8

Equity raised

61.63

38.04

5.66

5.1

Investing

0.17

14.49

4.87

0.4

Financing

-12.52

5

5.5

6

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

46.45

75.73

17.05

21.3

