Grandeur Products Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.07
-1.7
-0.43
0
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
0
Tax paid
-0.05
0
0.11
0
Working capital
-1.68
19.9
-1.63
9.71
Other operating items
Operating
-2.82
18.18
-1.97
9.71
Capital expenditure
0
0.01
3
0.09
Free cash flow
-2.82
18.19
1.02
9.8
Equity raised
61.63
38.04
5.66
5.1
Investing
0.17
14.49
4.87
0.4
Financing
-12.52
5
5.5
6
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
46.45
75.73
17.05
21.3
