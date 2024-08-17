iifl-logo-icon 1
Grandeur Products Ltd Merged Nine Monthly Results

173.1
(4.97%)
Dec 7, 2021|01:22:08 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018Dec-2017

Gross Sales

85.37

81.12

82.51

5.35

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

85.37

81.12

82.51

5.35

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.16

0.21

0.21

1.22

Total Income

85.54

81.34

82.72

6.57

Total Expenditure

79.82

77

76.52

7.81

PBIDT

5.72

4.34

6.2

-1.24

Interest

5.37

3.81

2.42

0.31

PBDT

0.35

0.53

3.79

-1.55

Depreciation

0.21

0.23

0.26

0.04

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.74

0.74

2.9

0

Deferred Tax

-0.01

-0.25

-0.07

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.59

-0.19

0.7

-1.59

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.59

-0.19

0.7

-1.59

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.59

-0.19

0.7

-1.59

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.14

-0.08

0.31

-1.26

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

22.31

22.31

22.31

12.61

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

6.7

5.35

7.51

-23.17

PBDTM(%)

0.4

0.65

4.59

-28.97

PATM(%)

-0.69

-0.23

0.84

-29.71

Grandeur Products Ltd Merged: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Grandeur Products Ltd Merged

