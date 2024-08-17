Grandeur Products Ltd Merged Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
|Dec-2017
Gross Sales
85.37
81.12
82.51
5.35
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
85.37
81.12
82.51
5.35
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.16
0.21
0.21
1.22
Total Income
85.54
81.34
82.72
6.57
Total Expenditure
79.82
77
76.52
7.81
PBIDT
5.72
4.34
6.2
-1.24
Interest
5.37
3.81
2.42
0.31
PBDT
0.35
0.53
3.79
-1.55
Depreciation
0.21
0.23
0.26
0.04
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.74
0.74
2.9
0
Deferred Tax
-0.01
-0.25
-0.07
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.59
-0.19
0.7
-1.59
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.59
-0.19
0.7
-1.59
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.59
-0.19
0.7
-1.59
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.14
-0.08
0.31
-1.26
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
22.31
22.31
22.31
12.61
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
6.7
5.35
7.51
-23.17
PBDTM(%)
0.4
0.65
4.59
-28.97
PATM(%)
-0.69
-0.23
0.84
-29.71
