iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Grandeur Products Ltd Merged Quarterly Results

173.1
(4.97%)
Dec 7, 2021|01:22:08 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2021Jun-2021Mar-2021Dec-2020Sept-2020

Gross Sales

5.14

34.07

-28.53

7.82

13.11

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5.14

34.07

-28.53

7.82

13.11

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.05

0.06

1.37

0.04

0.07

Total Income

5.19

34.13

-27.16

7.86

13.18

Total Expenditure

11.06

29.13

-21.06

11.63

21.37

PBIDT

-5.87

5

-6.1

-3.77

-8.19

Interest

1.96

1.88

1.59

1.81

1.71

PBDT

-7.83

3.11

-7.69

-5.58

-9.9

Depreciation

0.06

0.06

0.04

0.07

0.07

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

-0.74

-1.18

-2.72

Deferred Tax

-0.96

-0.01

-1.31

-0.02

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-6.93

3.06

-5.68

-4.44

-7.26

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-6.93

3.06

-5.68

-4.44

-7.26

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-6.93

3.06

-5.68

-4.44

-7.26

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-2.76

1.22

-2.55

-1.76

-2.83

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

25.16

25.16

25.16

22.31

22.31

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-114.2

14.67

21.38

-48.2

-62.47

PBDTM(%)

-152.33

9.12

26.95

-71.35

-75.51

PATM(%)

-134.82

8.98

19.9

-56.77

-55.37

Grandeur Products Ltd Merged: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Grandeur Products Ltd Merged

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.