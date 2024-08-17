Grandeur Products Ltd Merged Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2021
|Jun-2021
|Mar-2021
|Dec-2020
|Sept-2020
Gross Sales
5.14
34.07
-28.53
7.82
13.11
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5.14
34.07
-28.53
7.82
13.11
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.05
0.06
1.37
0.04
0.07
Total Income
5.19
34.13
-27.16
7.86
13.18
Total Expenditure
11.06
29.13
-21.06
11.63
21.37
PBIDT
-5.87
5
-6.1
-3.77
-8.19
Interest
1.96
1.88
1.59
1.81
1.71
PBDT
-7.83
3.11
-7.69
-5.58
-9.9
Depreciation
0.06
0.06
0.04
0.07
0.07
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
-0.74
-1.18
-2.72
Deferred Tax
-0.96
-0.01
-1.31
-0.02
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-6.93
3.06
-5.68
-4.44
-7.26
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-6.93
3.06
-5.68
-4.44
-7.26
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-6.93
3.06
-5.68
-4.44
-7.26
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-2.76
1.22
-2.55
-1.76
-2.83
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
25.16
25.16
25.16
22.31
22.31
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-114.2
14.67
21.38
-48.2
-62.47
PBDTM(%)
-152.33
9.12
26.95
-71.35
-75.51
PATM(%)
-134.82
8.98
19.9
-56.77
-55.37
