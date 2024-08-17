Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹172.95
Prev. Close₹164.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.76
Day's High₹173.1
Day's Low₹172.95
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹23.4
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)435.44
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
25.16
22.31
22.31
12.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
34.08
23.57
25.51
3.08
Net Worth
59.24
45.88
47.82
15.69
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.03
0.09
0.09
yoy growth (%)
-100
-62.29
-2.65
-99.41
Raw materials
0
0.14
-0.08
0
As % of sales
0
414.41
96.13
0
Employee costs
-0.22
-0.24
-0.18
-0.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.07
-1.7
-0.43
0
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
0
Tax paid
-0.05
0
0.11
0
Working capital
-1.68
19.9
-1.63
9.71
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-62.29
-2.65
-99.41
Op profit growth
13.78
10.91
15.65
76.86
EBIT growth
17.21
-1,834.53
-86.43
30.56
Net profit growth
-33.27
429.14
-8,207.02
-96.58
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
56.84
98.69
106.29
10.91
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
56.84
98.69
106.29
10.91
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.53
0.35
0.31
0.89
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
D Vijay Kumar
Independent Director
Sridevi Dasari
Independent Director
Ramesh Babu Nemani
Director
Suresh Atluri
Additional Director
Bandi Mohan Krishna
Additional Director
Venkata Krishna Rau Gogineni
Additional Director
Paturi Srinivasa Rao
Addtnl Independent Director
Suryanarayana Simhadri
Company Secretary
A V Kiran
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Grandeur Products Ltd Merged
Summary
No Record Found
