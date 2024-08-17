iifl-logo-icon 1
Grandeur Products Ltd Merged Share Price

173.1
(4.97%)
Dec 7, 2021|01:22:08 PM

Grandeur Products Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

172.95

Prev. Close

164.9

Turnover(Lac.)

0.76

Day's High

173.1

Day's Low

172.95

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

23.4

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

435.44

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Grandeur Products Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Grandeur Products Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Grandeur Products Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:15 AM
Sep-2021Jun-2021Mar-2021Dec-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 27.23%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 27.23%

Non-Promoter- 70.33%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 70.33%

Custodian: 2.43%

Share Price

Grandeur Products Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

25.16

22.31

22.31

12.61

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

34.08

23.57

25.51

3.08

Net Worth

59.24

45.88

47.82

15.69

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.03

0.09

0.09

yoy growth (%)

-100

-62.29

-2.65

-99.41

Raw materials

0

0.14

-0.08

0

As % of sales

0

414.41

96.13

0

Employee costs

-0.22

-0.24

-0.18

-0.13

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.07

-1.7

-0.43

0

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

0

Tax paid

-0.05

0

0.11

0

Working capital

-1.68

19.9

-1.63

9.71

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-62.29

-2.65

-99.41

Op profit growth

13.78

10.91

15.65

76.86

EBIT growth

17.21

-1,834.53

-86.43

30.56

Net profit growth

-33.27

429.14

-8,207.02

-96.58

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

56.84

98.69

106.29

10.91

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

56.84

98.69

106.29

10.91

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.53

0.35

0.31

0.89

Grandeur Products Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Grandeur Products Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

D Vijay Kumar

Independent Director

Sridevi Dasari

Independent Director

Ramesh Babu Nemani

Director

Suresh Atluri

Additional Director

Bandi Mohan Krishna

Additional Director

Venkata Krishna Rau Gogineni

Additional Director

Paturi Srinivasa Rao

Addtnl Independent Director

Suryanarayana Simhadri

Company Secretary

A V Kiran

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Grandeur Products Ltd Merged

Summary

No Record Found
