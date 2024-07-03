iifl-logo-icon 1
Haryana Capfin Ltd Share Price

285
(2.19%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:42:00 AM

  • Open288
  • Day's High288
  • 52 Wk High447.9
  • Prev. Close278.9
  • Day's Low277.05
  • 52 Wk Low 130.65
  • Turnover (lac)1.49
  • P/E28.81
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value612.58
  • EPS9.68
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)148.45
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Haryana Capfin Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

288

Prev. Close

278.9

Turnover(Lac.)

1.49

Day's High

288

Day's Low

277.05

52 Week's High

447.9

52 Week's Low

130.65

Book Value

612.58

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

148.45

P/E

28.81

EPS

9.68

Divi. Yield

0

Haryana Capfin Ltd Corporate Action

30 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

arrow

Haryana Capfin Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Haryana Capfin Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:53 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.78%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.78%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 29.21%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Haryana Capfin Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.21

5.21

5.21

5.21

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

395.34

176.61

142.4

85.13

Net Worth

400.55

181.82

147.61

90.34

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.01

-8.98

0.35

0.35

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Haryana Capfin Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Haryana Capfin Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Shruti Raghav Jindal

Independent Director

Krishna Kumar Khandelwal

Non Executive Director

Saket Jindal

Non Executive Director

AJAY KUMAR GUPTA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Haryana Capfin Ltd

Summary

Haryana Capfin Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name and style Haryana Engineering Pvt Ltd on September 9, 1998. The Company then was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Haryana Engineering Limited on February 3, 2006. Finally, the name of the Company got further changed to Haryana Capfin Limited effective on August 09, 2006. The Company is engaged in the business of Finance/Investment activities.In 2005-06, through the Scheme of Arrangement, the Casinvest Division of Jindal Drilling & Industries Limited was demerged into the Company as a going concern effective from 1st April, 2005. The Company allotted 51,34,161 fully paid up equity shares of Rs. 10 each to the shareholders of Jindal Drilling &lndustries Limited in the ratio of 57 equity shares of Rs. 10 each for every 100 equity shares of Rs. 10 each held in Jindal Drilling & Industries Limited as on record date i.e. 19.09.2006.
Company FAQs

What is the Haryana Capfin Ltd share price today?

The Haryana Capfin Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹285 today.

What is the Market Cap of Haryana Capfin Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Haryana Capfin Ltd is ₹148.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Haryana Capfin Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Haryana Capfin Ltd is 28.81 and 0.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Haryana Capfin Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Haryana Capfin Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Haryana Capfin Ltd is ₹130.65 and ₹447.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Haryana Capfin Ltd?

Haryana Capfin Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 53.95%, 3 Years at 62.50%, 1 Year at 104.32%, 6 Month at 22.65%, 3 Month at -16.83% and 1 Month at -14.37%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Haryana Capfin Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Haryana Capfin Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.78 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 29.21 %

Invest wise with Expert advice

