SectorFinance
Open₹288
Prev. Close₹278.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.49
Day's High₹288
Day's Low₹277.05
52 Week's High₹447.9
52 Week's Low₹130.65
Book Value₹612.58
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)148.45
P/E28.81
EPS9.68
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.21
5.21
5.21
5.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
395.34
176.61
142.4
85.13
Net Worth
400.55
181.82
147.61
90.34
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.01
-8.98
0.35
0.35
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Shruti Raghav Jindal
Independent Director
Krishna Kumar Khandelwal
Non Executive Director
Saket Jindal
Non Executive Director
AJAY KUMAR GUPTA
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Haryana Capfin Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name and style Haryana Engineering Pvt Ltd on September 9, 1998. The Company then was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Haryana Engineering Limited on February 3, 2006. Finally, the name of the Company got further changed to Haryana Capfin Limited effective on August 09, 2006. The Company is engaged in the business of Finance/Investment activities.In 2005-06, through the Scheme of Arrangement, the Casinvest Division of Jindal Drilling & Industries Limited was demerged into the Company as a going concern effective from 1st April, 2005. The Company allotted 51,34,161 fully paid up equity shares of Rs. 10 each to the shareholders of Jindal Drilling &lndustries Limited in the ratio of 57 equity shares of Rs. 10 each for every 100 equity shares of Rs. 10 each held in Jindal Drilling & Industries Limited as on record date i.e. 19.09.2006.
The Haryana Capfin Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹285 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Haryana Capfin Ltd is ₹148.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Haryana Capfin Ltd is 28.81 and 0.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Haryana Capfin Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Haryana Capfin Ltd is ₹130.65 and ₹447.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Haryana Capfin Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 53.95%, 3 Years at 62.50%, 1 Year at 104.32%, 6 Month at 22.65%, 3 Month at -16.83% and 1 Month at -14.37%.
