Haryana Capfin Ltd Company Summary

239.2
(-4.99%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:12:00 PM

Haryana Capfin Ltd Summary

Haryana Capfin Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name and style Haryana Engineering Pvt Ltd on September 9, 1998. The Company then was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Haryana Engineering Limited on February 3, 2006. Finally, the name of the Company got further changed to Haryana Capfin Limited effective on August 09, 2006. The Company is engaged in the business of Finance/Investment activities.In 2005-06, through the Scheme of Arrangement, the Casinvest Division of Jindal Drilling & Industries Limited was demerged into the Company as a going concern effective from 1st April, 2005. The Company allotted 51,34,161 fully paid up equity shares of Rs. 10 each to the shareholders of Jindal Drilling &lndustries Limited in the ratio of 57 equity shares of Rs. 10 each for every 100 equity shares of Rs. 10 each held in Jindal Drilling & Industries Limited as on record date i.e. 19.09.2006.

