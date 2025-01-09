Haryana Capfin Ltd Management Discussions

ECONOMY

Financial year 2022-23 began on a mixed note. After wreaking havoc for almost two years, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on lives and livelihoods started receding. This was aided by a mass immunisation programme and the advent of a less virulent variant called omicron. However, the impact of inflationary trends, supply chain disruptions emanating from China, and the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict adversely impacted commodity prices.

In FY 2022-23, the Indian economy faced multiple challenges. The consumer price inflation (CPI) inched above the RBIs tolerance range in January 2022. It remained above the target range for almost twelve months before retracting within the upper tolerance of 6% in November 2022. Rising international crude prices coupled with domestic weather conditions like excessive heat and unseasonal rains kept food prices high, fuelling retail inflation. The Government cut excise and customs duties and restricted exports to cool off inflation. The RBI, like other central banks, raised the monetary policy rates and reduced excess systemic liquidity. Major areas of concern for the economy were elevated commodity prices leading to a depreciation of the Indian rupee, higher retail inflation (both core and food inflation) leading to the RBI raising interest rates and rationalising systemic liquidity, and a rising current account deficit (CAD).

However, despite these critical challenges, India emerged as the fastest growing major economy in the world. The second advance estimate of national income released by the central statistics office (CSO) on 28 February 2023 expects real GDP growth in FY2023 to be 7.0%.

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS

NBFCs have become important constituents of Indias financial sector and have been recording higher credit growth than scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) over the past few years. NBFCs continue to leverage their superior understanding of regional dynamics and customised products and services to expedite financial inclusion in India. Lower transaction costs, innovative products, quick decision making, customer orientation and prompt service standards have typically differentiated NBFCs from banks. Considering the reach and expanse of NBFCs, these are well-suited to bridge the financing gap in a large country like India.

The growing importance of NBFCs is reflected in the consistent rise of their credit as a proportion to GDP as well as in relation to credit extended by SCBs to the NBFC sector.

Despite the business models of the NBFCs being severely tested by four large external events in the last few years, namely, (i) demonetisation, (ii) GST implementation, (iii) failure of few large NBFCs, and (iv) the pandemic. The fact that many NBFCs have managed to overcome these stresses without significant impact on financial position is a testimony to their resilience and agility.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has adequate internal control system, commensurate with its size and nature of operations, covering assurance of recording all the transaction details, regulatory compliance and protecting the Company assets from any kind of loss or misuse. Accounting records are adequate for preparation of financial statements and other financial information. Internal Audit is conducted on a periodical basis to ascertain the adequacy and effectiveness of internal control systems.

OPPORTUNITIES & THREATS

The micro finance industry remained at too tough competition amongst various segments within and outside the country. The threat of competition is comparatively less in the area in which your company is operating. The increase in demand from business sector will provide opportunity to your company to increase more market share. Moreover, Indian Finance industry is witnessing changes in business dynamics.

RISK MANAGEMENT

Robust risk management practices remained a cornerstone of our operations. We continued to enhance our risk assessment methodologies, implement advanced analytics for early warning signals, and strengthen our internal control frameworks. By maintaining a proactive approach to risk management, we aimed to minimize potential credit and operational risks while ensuring sustainable growth.

HUMAN RESOURCES

The Company believes that human resource is the most important assets of the organization. It is not shown in the corporate balance sheet, but influences appreciably the growth, progress, profits and the shareholders values. During the year your company continued its efforts aimed at improving the HR policies and processes to enhance its performance. The vision and mission of the company is to create culture and value system and behavioral skills to ensure achievement of its short and long term objectives.

KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS

Type of Ratio F.Y. 2022-2023 F.Y. 2021-2022 Change (i) Debtors Turnover NA NA NA (ii) Inventory Turnover NA NA NA (iii) Interest Coverage Ratio NA NA NA (iv) Current Ratio 14.45 15.19 -0.74 (v) Debt Equity Ratio 1.15 0.01 1.14 (vi) EBIDTA Margin (%) 77.79 70.89 6.9 (vii) Net Profit Margin (%) 57.54 52.91 4.63 (viii) Return on Net Worth 1.00 0.74 0.26

CAUTIONARY NOTE

Statement made in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report describing the companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations may be "Forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ from those expressed or implied.

Important factors that could make a difference to the Companys operations include economic conditions affecting demand supply and price conditions in the markets in which the company operates, changes in the government regulations, tax laws & other statutes and other incidental factors.