Board Meeting 30 Dec 2024 30 Dec 2024

Appointment of Mr. Vijay Kaushik as an Independent Director w.e.f December 30, 2024 subject to the shareholders approval.

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

HARYANA CAPFIN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. Further in continuation to our letter dated 24th September 2024 regarding intimation of closure of Trading Window we would like to confirm that Trading Window for trading in securities of the Company will remain closed till 14th November 2024 Submitted for your information and record. The board of directors, at its meeting held on 12th November, 2024 has considered and approved, inter-alia Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended .... (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

HARYANA CAPFIN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Further in continuation to our letter dated 26th June 2024 regarding intimation of closure of Trading Window we would like to confirm that Trading Window for trading in securities of the Company will remain closed till 8th August 2024. Submitted for your information and record. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 6 August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.08.2024)

Board Meeting 10 May 2024 2 May 2024

HARYANA CAPFIN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby intimate that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 10th May 2024 to consider and approve inter-alia the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. Further in continuation to our letter dated 26th March 2024 regarding intimation of closure of Trading Window we would like to confirm that Trading Window for trading in securities of the Company will remain closed till 12th May 2024. Submitted for your information and record. We wish to inform you that pursuant to the applicable provisions of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Board of Directors (the Board) of Haryana Capfin Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e. May 10, 2024, inter alia, considered and approved: 1. The Audited Financial Statements and Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024. A copy of duly signed audited financial results along with audit report, issued by M/s A M A A & Associates, Statutory Auditors of the Company, and declaration in respect of audit report with unmodified opinion on Audited Financial Results under Regulation 33 of SEBI listing Regulations, are enclosed. 2. Appointment of M/s A.M.G.K. & Associates as Internal Auditor of the Company. The meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 02:30 P.M. and concluded at 03.50 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.05.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 24 Jan 2024