Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Haryana Capfin Limited (‘the Company), which comprise the Balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flow for the year then ended, and Notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs (financial position) of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its profit, (financial performance including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and the cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act 2013. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the code of ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the code of ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matter

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys management and Board of directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys Annual Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit / loss of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued thereunder. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from materials misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of Internal Financial Control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit report we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The Balance Sheet and the Statement of Profit & Loss dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, we report that none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. As informed to us the Company does not have any pending litigations, which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. No amount is transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in the manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds has been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) of The Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement

v. The company has not declared and paid dividend during the financial year. Hence compliance to section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used Tally ERP.9 for maintaining its books of account which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and that has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in accounting software, except for modifications, if any, made by certain users with specific access in five applications and for direct database changes for all the accounting software. During the course of performing our procedures, except for the aforesaid instances of audit trail not maintained where the question of our commenting on whether the audit trail has been tampered with does not arise, we did not notice any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

Annexure - "A" to the Independent Auditors Report

With reference to the Annexure A referred to in the Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024. In terms of the information and explanation sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report the following: -

I. Property Plant and Equipment

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has not have any intangible assets. Thus the paragraph is not applicable.

(b) The Company has a program of verification to cover all the items of Property, Plant & Equipment in a phased manner which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant & Equipment were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties included in the Property, Plant & Equipment are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

II. Inventories

(a) The company is a service company, primarily rendering financial services. Accordingly, it does not hold any physical inventories. Thus paragraph 3(ii) (a) of the order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

III. Investment made or Loans given

(a) Since the Companys principal business is to give loans, the provisions of clause 3(iii) (a) of the order are not applicable to it.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinions that the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the companys interest.

(c) The Company, being a Non-Banking Financial Company ("NBFC"), registered under provisions of RBI Act, 1934 and rules made thereunder, in pursuance of its compliance with provisions of the said Act/Rules, particularly, the Income Recognition, Asset Classification and Provisioning Norms, monitors repayment of Principal and payment of interest by its borrowers as stipulated. In cases where repayment of principal or payment of interest is not received as stipulated, the cognizance thereof is taken by the Company in course of its periodic regulatory reporting.

(d) See note c above.

(e) The company being an NBFC whose principal business is to give loans is exempt from clause 3(iii) (e) of the Order.

(f) The company has not granted demand loan to related party and does not provide any loans or advances in the nature of loans without specifying the terms or period of repayment during the year.

IV. Compliance of Section 185 & 186

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans given, investments made, guarantees and securities, as applicable.

V. Public Deposit

The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Section 73 to 76 of the Act, any other relevant provisions of the Act and the relevant rules framed there under.

VI. Cost Records

The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148 of the Act for the business activities carried out by the Company. Thus, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

VII. Statutory Dues

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the Company examined by us, the company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Services tax, Custom Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there was no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Goods and Services tax, Custom duty, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears, as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

VIII. Unrecorded Income

According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no transactions in the books of account that has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961, that has not been recorded in the books of account.

IX. Default in repayment of borrowings

(a) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest to any lender during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared Willful Defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not obtained any term loans. Hence compliance to clause (c) of the paragraph 3 of the order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised funds for short term basis and utilized for long term purposes.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

X. Application of fund raise through public offer

(a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer and through debt instruments by way of further public offer during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(x) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(x) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

XI. Fraud

(a) Neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not received whistle-blower complaints during the year, which have been considered by us for any bearing on our audit and reporting. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

XII. Compliance by Nidhi Company

As the Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it, the reporting under Clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

XIII. Compliance on transactions with related parties

Based upon the audit procedures performed and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable.

XIV. Internal Audit System

(a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The reports of the Internal Auditor for the period under audit have been considered by us.

XV. Non-cash transaction

The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the reporting on compliance with the provisions of Section 192 of the Act under Clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

XVI. Registration under Section 45-IA of Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934

(a) The Company is registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) The Company has not conducted any non-banking financial / housing finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xvi)(c) & (d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

XVII. Cash losses

The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year or in the immediately preceding financial year.

XVIII. Resignation of statutory auditors

There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly the reporting under Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

XIX. Material Uncertainty

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

XX. Transfer to fund specified under Schedule VII of Companies Act, 2013

The provision of Sec 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

XXI. Qualifications or adverse auditor remarks in other group companies

The reporting under Clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

Annexure - "B" to the Independent Auditors Report

With reference to the Annexure B referred to paragraph (f) under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of the Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statement of Haryana Capfin Limited (‘the Company), as of 31 March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to financial statement criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statement based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and. the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statement and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statement included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statement, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgments, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls With reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statement is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statement includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls With reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statement, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statement to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statement may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to be best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, broadly, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to Financial Statement criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.