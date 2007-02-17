HGS India Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
89.7
|241.08
|95,095.91
|57.68
|11.1
|1,224.24
|55.18
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
69.52
|28.11
|19,048.5
|150.65
|1.42
|1,823.04
|10.53
International Gemological Institute Limited
IGIL
398.35
|26.91
|16,953.62
|169.73
|0
|305.6
|64.93
Horizon Industrial Parks Ltd
HORIZONIND
48.03
|0
|13,353.61
|63.48
|0
|42.05
|33.89
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd
CMPDI
185.55
|19.6
|13,166.16
|194.84
|2.28
|593.31
|34.22
No Record Found
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+91 9892691696
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