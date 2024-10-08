iifl-logo-icon 1
Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd Dividend

142.95
(-0.50%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:54 PM

Hi-Tech Pipes CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend11 May 202413 Sep 202414 Sep 20240.0252.5Final
Hi-tech Pipes limited has inform that board of Directors meeting held on 11th day of May 2024 recommend dividend of 0.025 paisa per share on 2.5% on equity shares of Re. 1 each for FY ended march 31, 2024.

Hi-Tech Pipes: Related News

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

8 Oct 2024|09:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HDFC Bank, Hi-Tech Pipes, Bharat Electronics, etc.

Hi-tech Pipes logs 22% y-o-y growth in Q2FY25 sales volume

Hi-tech Pipes logs 22% y-o-y growth in Q2FY25 sales volume

3 Oct 2024|02:46 PM

The company's expansion was fuelled by increased demand in important industries such as infrastructure, water transportation, and solar energy.

Hi-tech Pipes wins ₹105 Crore order; stock hits record high

Hi-tech Pipes wins ₹105 Crore order; stock hits record high

20 Aug 2024|11:12 AM

The company intends to raise funds through a variety of means, including a private placement, one or more qualified institutional placements.

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

20 Aug 2024|09:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today; Bajaj Auto, Zomato, Nucleus Software, etc.

