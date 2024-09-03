Recommended the payment of dividend on Equity Shares of Rs. 5/- each @ Rs. 2/- (Rupees two only) per share for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, subject to approval of the members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. The dividend, if approved at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company, shall be paid/dispatched within 30 days of ensuing Annual General Meeting. The date of Annual General Meeting will be intimated in due course of time.