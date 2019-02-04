IKF Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
43.06
43.06
43.06
43.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
89.5
92.63
117.44
100.69
Net Worth
132.56
135.69
160.5
143.75
Minority Interest
Debt
5.22
8.11
9.73
8.4
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
8.87
0.55
Total Liabilities
137.78
143.8
179.1
152.7
Fixed Assets
45.99
45.86
47.92
53.14
Intangible Assets
Investments
34.36
38.85
75.1
50.76
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.11
2.56
0.04
0
Networking Capital
52.98
55.65
52.82
45.17
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
92.43
97.18
84.76
65.33
Debtor Days
2,381.11
883.73
534.87
387.86
Other Current Assets
52.73
54.13
65.27
30.93
Sundry Creditors
-4.56
-8.55
-4.61
-6.27
Creditor Days
117.47
77.75
29.09
37.22
Other Current Liabilities
-87.62
-87.11
-92.6
-44.82
Cash
0.35
0.89
3.21
3.65
Total Assets
137.79
143.81
179.09
152.72
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.