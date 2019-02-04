iifl-logo-icon 1
IKF Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

0.27
(-3.57%)
Feb 4, 2019

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

43.06

43.06

43.06

43.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

89.5

92.63

117.44

100.69

Net Worth

132.56

135.69

160.5

143.75

Minority Interest

Debt

5.22

8.11

9.73

8.4

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

8.87

0.55

Total Liabilities

137.78

143.8

179.1

152.7

Fixed Assets

45.99

45.86

47.92

53.14

Intangible Assets

Investments

34.36

38.85

75.1

50.76

Deferred Tax Asset Net

4.11

2.56

0.04

0

Networking Capital

52.98

55.65

52.82

45.17

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

92.43

97.18

84.76

65.33

Debtor Days

2,381.11

883.73

534.87

387.86

Other Current Assets

52.73

54.13

65.27

30.93

Sundry Creditors

-4.56

-8.55

-4.61

-6.27

Creditor Days

117.47

77.75

29.09

37.22

Other Current Liabilities

-87.62

-87.11

-92.6

-44.82

Cash

0.35

0.89

3.21

3.65

Total Assets

137.79

143.81

179.09

152.72

