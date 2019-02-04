Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-64.12
-30.99
-28.01
-4.07
Op profit growth
-52.03
-46.28
20.78
-50.08
EBIT growth
-19.18
-2.85
-24.15
-34.39
Net profit growth
-110.36
-108.21
-394.04
-63.66
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
11.32
8.47
10.88
6.48
EBIT margin
9.49
4.21
2.99
2.84
Net profit margin
-0.18
0.63
-5.34
1.3
RoCE
0.95
1.03
1.03
1
RoNW
0
0.04
-0.5
0.11
RoA
0
0.03
-0.46
0.11
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0.01
0
0.02
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.02
-0.05
-0.2
-0.05
Book value per share
3.13
3.21
3.78
3.41
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
53
0
40
P/CEPS
-9.5
-3.51
-13.89
P/B
0.16
0.18
0.23
EV/EBIDTA
6.88
5.05
6.67
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-106.84
-29.54
11.96
-29.93
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
2,397.19
825.1
485.81
412.87
Inventory days
0
0
0
35.16
Creditor days
-187.34
-65.45
-38.9
-69.69
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.37
-1.27
-0.38
-2.91
Net debt / equity
0.03
0.05
0.03
0.03
Net debt / op. profit
2.96
2.09
1.02
0.86
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-59.76
-60.43
-54.98
-63.02
Employee costs
-10.39
-16.01
-16.98
-17.46
Other costs
-18.5
-15.08
-17.14
-13.02
