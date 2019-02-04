iifl-logo-icon 1
IKF Technologies Ltd Key Ratios

0.27
(-3.57%)
Feb 4, 2019|01:53:55 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-64.12

-30.99

-28.01

-4.07

Op profit growth

-52.03

-46.28

20.78

-50.08

EBIT growth

-19.18

-2.85

-24.15

-34.39

Net profit growth

-110.36

-108.21

-394.04

-63.66

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

11.32

8.47

10.88

6.48

EBIT margin

9.49

4.21

2.99

2.84

Net profit margin

-0.18

0.63

-5.34

1.3

RoCE

0.95

1.03

1.03

1

RoNW

0

0.04

-0.5

0.11

RoA

0

0.03

-0.46

0.11

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0.01

0

0.02

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.02

-0.05

-0.2

-0.05

Book value per share

3.13

3.21

3.78

3.41

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

53

0

40

P/CEPS

-9.5

-3.51

-13.89

P/B

0.16

0.18

0.23

EV/EBIDTA

6.88

5.05

6.67

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-106.84

-29.54

11.96

-29.93

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

2,397.19

825.1

485.81

412.87

Inventory days

0

0

0

35.16

Creditor days

-187.34

-65.45

-38.9

-69.69

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.37

-1.27

-0.38

-2.91

Net debt / equity

0.03

0.05

0.03

0.03

Net debt / op. profit

2.96

2.09

1.02

0.86

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-59.76

-60.43

-54.98

-63.02

Employee costs

-10.39

-16.01

-16.98

-17.46

Other costs

-18.5

-15.08

-17.14

-13.02

