IKF Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.27
(-3.57%)
Feb 4, 2019|01:53:55 PM

IKF Technolog. FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0.37

0.35

-2.81

1.19

Depreciation

-1.14

-2.65

-5.59

-3.53

Tax paid

-0.4

-0.1

-0.33

-0.44

Working capital

-2.85

-2.78

20.06

14.41

Other operating items

Operating

-4.02

-5.19

11.32

11.61

Capital expenditure

0.59

0.59

-6.4

11.31

Free cash flow

-3.43

-4.59

4.92

22.92

Equity raised

182.15

209.81

221.27

199.89

Investing

-4.49

-36.25

24.34

0.07

Financing

-2.89

-1.62

1.33

4.76

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

171.34

167.35

251.86

227.65

