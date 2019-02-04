IKF Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0.37
0.35
-2.81
1.19
Depreciation
-1.14
-2.65
-5.59
-3.53
Tax paid
-0.4
-0.1
-0.33
-0.44
Working capital
-2.85
-2.78
20.06
14.41
Other operating items
Operating
-4.02
-5.19
11.32
11.61
Capital expenditure
0.59
0.59
-6.4
11.31
Free cash flow
-3.43
-4.59
4.92
22.92
Equity raised
182.15
209.81
221.27
199.89
Investing
-4.49
-36.25
24.34
0.07
Financing
-2.89
-1.62
1.33
4.76
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
171.34
167.35
251.86
227.65
