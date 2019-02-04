iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

IKF Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.27
(-3.57%)
Feb 4, 2019|01:53:55 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR IKF Technologies Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

14.16

40.13

57.84

61.47

yoy growth (%)

-64.69

-30.6

-5.91

30.53

Raw materials

-8.43

-24.26

-31.82

-33.53

As % of sales

59.5

60.45

55.02

54.54

Employee costs

-1.47

-6.43

-9.78

-13.04

As % of sales

10.44

16.02

16.9

21.22

Other costs

-2.62

-6.03

-9.91

-9.96

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.54

15.03

17.14

16.21

Operating profit

1.62

3.4

6.31

4.93

OPM

11.5

8.48

10.91

8.02

Depreciation

-1.14

-2.65

-5.59

-3.53

Interest expense

-0.99

-1.33

-4.52

-0.78

Other income

0.88

0.94

0.98

0.58

Profit before tax

0.37

0.35

-2.81

1.19

Taxes

-0.4

-0.1

-0.33

-0.44

Tax rate

-107.45

-29.59

11.79

-37.39

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.02

0.25

-3.14

0.74

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.02

0.25

-3.14

0.74

yoy growth (%)

-110.97

-108.05

-521.32

-34.76

NPM

-0.19

0.63

-5.43

1.21

IKF Technolog. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR IKF Technologies Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.