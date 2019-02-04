Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
14.16
40.13
57.84
61.47
yoy growth (%)
-64.69
-30.6
-5.91
30.53
Raw materials
-8.43
-24.26
-31.82
-33.53
As % of sales
59.5
60.45
55.02
54.54
Employee costs
-1.47
-6.43
-9.78
-13.04
As % of sales
10.44
16.02
16.9
21.22
Other costs
-2.62
-6.03
-9.91
-9.96
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.54
15.03
17.14
16.21
Operating profit
1.62
3.4
6.31
4.93
OPM
11.5
8.48
10.91
8.02
Depreciation
-1.14
-2.65
-5.59
-3.53
Interest expense
-0.99
-1.33
-4.52
-0.78
Other income
0.88
0.94
0.98
0.58
Profit before tax
0.37
0.35
-2.81
1.19
Taxes
-0.4
-0.1
-0.33
-0.44
Tax rate
-107.45
-29.59
11.79
-37.39
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.02
0.25
-3.14
0.74
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.02
0.25
-3.14
0.74
yoy growth (%)
-110.97
-108.05
-521.32
-34.76
NPM
-0.19
0.63
-5.43
1.21
