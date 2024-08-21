IKF Technologies Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2011
|Dec-2010
|Dec-2009
|Dec-2008
Gross Sales
7.7
158.67
180.03
153.07
140
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7.7
158.67
180.03
153.07
140
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.02
0.7
1.67
1.87
1.14
Total Income
8.73
159.38
181.72
154.94
141.16
Total Expenditure
7.78
131.42
145.8
124.61
112.58
PBIDT
0.95
27.95
35.9
30.32
28.57
Interest
0.47
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0.48
27.95
35.9
30.32
28.57
Depreciation
0.54
4.34
2.32
3.67
4.03
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.06
23.62
33.58
26.65
24.54
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.06
23.62
33.58
26.65
24.54
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.06
23.62
33.58
26.65
24.54
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0.73
0.76
0.62
0.92
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
43.06
43.06
43.06
43.06
26.81
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
39,25,55,392
39,25,55,392
39,24,54,944
22,94,91,888
Public Shareholding (%)
0
91.16
91.16
91.15
85.56
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
3,80,26,036
3,80,26,036
3,81,28,488
3,86,98,112
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
8.82
8.82
8.85
14.43
PBIDTM(%)
12.33
17.62
19.94
19.81
20.41
PBDTM(%)
6.23
17.62
19.94
19.81
20.41
PATM(%)
-0.77
14.88
18.65
17.41
17.53
