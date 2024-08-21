iifl-logo-icon 1
IKF Technologies Ltd Nine Monthly Results

0.27
(-3.57%)
Feb 4, 2019|01:53:55 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2019Dec-2011Dec-2010Dec-2009Dec-2008

Gross Sales

7.7

158.67

180.03

153.07

140

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

7.7

158.67

180.03

153.07

140

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.02

0.7

1.67

1.87

1.14

Total Income

8.73

159.38

181.72

154.94

141.16

Total Expenditure

7.78

131.42

145.8

124.61

112.58

PBIDT

0.95

27.95

35.9

30.32

28.57

Interest

0.47

0

0

0

0

PBDT

0.48

27.95

35.9

30.32

28.57

Depreciation

0.54

4.34

2.32

3.67

4.03

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.06

23.62

33.58

26.65

24.54

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.06

23.62

33.58

26.65

24.54

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.06

23.62

33.58

26.65

24.54

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

0.73

0.76

0.62

0.92

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

43.06

43.06

43.06

43.06

26.81

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

39,25,55,392

39,25,55,392

39,24,54,944

22,94,91,888

Public Shareholding (%)

0

91.16

91.16

91.15

85.56

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

3,80,26,036

3,80,26,036

3,81,28,488

3,86,98,112

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

100

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

8.82

8.82

8.85

14.43

PBIDTM(%)

12.33

17.62

19.94

19.81

20.41

PBDTM(%)

6.23

17.62

19.94

19.81

20.41

PATM(%)

-0.77

14.88

18.65

17.41

17.53

