Summary

IKF Software.com was incorporated as a public limited company on 22nd February 2000 with the objective to design and market wireless web Technology that expands the capabilities of handheld and wireless communication devices used by mobile professionals and consumers.The Company has been promoted by US based technocrats having experience of working with some of the software and communications companies in the world, in association with indian entrepreneurs.IKF Software has two existing associate companies in USA, namely Ample Systems Inc., and SVS Systems Corporation. Both these associate companies will act as front end marketing offices for the products developed by the Company. The Company is also setting up its own subsidiary in the US for marketing/sourcing of business.

