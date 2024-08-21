iifl-logo-icon 1
IKF Technologies Ltd Share Price

0.27
(-3.57%)
Feb 4, 2019|01:53:55 PM

IKF Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

0.28

Prev. Close

0.28

Turnover(Lac.)

0.29

Day's High

0.28

Day's Low

0.27

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

3.07

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11.63

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

IKF Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

IKF Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

IKF Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:43 AM
Dec-2019Sep-2019Jun-2019Mar-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 8.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 8.99%

Non-Promoter- 2.66%

Institutions: 2.65%

Non-Institutions: 59.99%

Custodian: 28.35%

Share Price

IKF Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

43.06

43.06

43.06

43.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

89.5

92.63

117.44

100.69

Net Worth

132.56

135.69

160.5

143.75

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

14.16

40.13

57.84

61.47

yoy growth (%)

-64.69

-30.6

-5.91

30.53

Raw materials

-8.43

-24.26

-31.82

-33.53

As % of sales

59.5

60.45

55.02

54.54

Employee costs

-1.47

-6.43

-9.78

-13.04

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0.37

0.35

-2.81

1.19

Depreciation

-1.14

-2.65

-5.59

-3.53

Tax paid

-0.4

-0.1

-0.33

-0.44

Working capital

-2.85

-2.78

20.06

14.41

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-64.69

-30.6

-5.91

30.53

Op profit growth

-52.12

-46.09

28.02

27.11

EBIT growth

-19.27

-1.39

-13.4

16.64

Net profit growth

-110.97

-108.05

-521.32

-34.76

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009Mar-2008

Gross Sales

14.44

239.88

210.11

185.22

179.19

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

14.44

239.88

210.11

185.22

179.19

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.88

2.63

2.75

1.52

1.24

View Annually Results

IKF Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT IKF Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Addtnl Independent Director

Dipti Pandey

Addtnl Independent Director

Purchandra Rao

Additional Director

Neeraj Kaushik

Additional Director

Debasish Ghosh

Additional Director

Subhash Sribastab

Company Secretary

Abha Bansal

Company Secretary

Mohit Chauhan

Additional Director

Gaurav Aggarwal

Additional Director

Prasanna Kumar Mohapatra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by IKF Technologies Ltd

Summary

IKF Software.com was incorporated as a public limited company on 22nd February 2000 with the objective to design and market wireless web Technology that expands the capabilities of handheld and wireless communication devices used by mobile professionals and consumers.The Company has been promoted by US based technocrats having experience of working with some of the software and communications companies in the world, in association with indian entrepreneurs.IKF Software has two existing associate companies in USA, namely Ample Systems Inc., and SVS Systems Corporation. Both these associate companies will act as front end marketing offices for the products developed by the Company. The Company is also setting up its own subsidiary in the US for marketing/sourcing of business.
QUICKLINKS FOR IKF Technologies Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

