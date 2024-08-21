SectorIT - Software
Open₹0.28
Prev. Close₹0.28
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.29
Day's High₹0.28
Day's Low₹0.27
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹3.07
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11.63
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
43.06
43.06
43.06
43.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
89.5
92.63
117.44
100.69
Net Worth
132.56
135.69
160.5
143.75
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
14.16
40.13
57.84
61.47
yoy growth (%)
-64.69
-30.6
-5.91
30.53
Raw materials
-8.43
-24.26
-31.82
-33.53
As % of sales
59.5
60.45
55.02
54.54
Employee costs
-1.47
-6.43
-9.78
-13.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0.37
0.35
-2.81
1.19
Depreciation
-1.14
-2.65
-5.59
-3.53
Tax paid
-0.4
-0.1
-0.33
-0.44
Working capital
-2.85
-2.78
20.06
14.41
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-64.69
-30.6
-5.91
30.53
Op profit growth
-52.12
-46.09
28.02
27.11
EBIT growth
-19.27
-1.39
-13.4
16.64
Net profit growth
-110.97
-108.05
-521.32
-34.76
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
Gross Sales
14.44
239.88
210.11
185.22
179.19
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
14.44
239.88
210.11
185.22
179.19
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.88
2.63
2.75
1.52
1.24
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Addtnl Independent Director
Dipti Pandey
Addtnl Independent Director
Purchandra Rao
Additional Director
Neeraj Kaushik
Additional Director
Debasish Ghosh
Additional Director
Subhash Sribastab
Company Secretary
Abha Bansal
Company Secretary
Mohit Chauhan
Additional Director
Gaurav Aggarwal
Additional Director
Prasanna Kumar Mohapatra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by IKF Technologies Ltd
Summary
IKF Software.com was incorporated as a public limited company on 22nd February 2000 with the objective to design and market wireless web Technology that expands the capabilities of handheld and wireless communication devices used by mobile professionals and consumers.The Company has been promoted by US based technocrats having experience of working with some of the software and communications companies in the world, in association with indian entrepreneurs.IKF Software has two existing associate companies in USA, namely Ample Systems Inc., and SVS Systems Corporation. Both these associate companies will act as front end marketing offices for the products developed by the Company. The Company is also setting up its own subsidiary in the US for marketing/sourcing of business.
