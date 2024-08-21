iifl-logo-icon 1
IKF Technologies Ltd Quarterly Results

0.27
(-3.57%)
Feb 4, 2019|01:53:55 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2019Dec-2011Sept-2011Jun-2011Mar-2011

Gross Sales

2.82

34.18

52.42

72.08

59.85

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.82

34.18

52.42

72.08

59.85

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.05

0.16

0.18

0.37

0.96

Total Income

2.87

34.34

52.6

72.45

60.81

Total Expenditure

2.53

29.16

45.66

56.61

47.3

PBIDT

0.34

5.18

6.94

15.84

13.51

Interest

0.15

0

0

0

0

PBDT

0.19

5.18

6.94

15.84

13.51

Depreciation

0

1.46

1.42

1.46

2.41

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.19

3.72

5.52

14.38

11.1

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.19

3.72

5.52

14.38

11.1

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.19

3.72

5.52

14.38

11.1

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

0.73

0.13

0.33

0.26

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

43.06

43.06

43.06

43.06

43.06

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

39,25,55,392

39,25,55,392

39,25,55,392

39,25,55,392

Public Shareholding (%)

0

91.17

91.17

91.17

91.17

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

3,80,26,036

3,80,26,036

3,80,26,036

3,80,26,036

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

100

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

8.83

8.83

8.83

8.83

PBIDTM(%)

12.05

15.15

13.23

21.97

22.57

PBDTM(%)

6.73

15.15

13.23

21.97

22.57

PATM(%)

6.73

10.88

10.53

19.95

18.54

