IKF Technologies Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2011
|Sept-2011
|Jun-2011
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
2.82
34.18
52.42
72.08
59.85
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.82
34.18
52.42
72.08
59.85
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.05
0.16
0.18
0.37
0.96
Total Income
2.87
34.34
52.6
72.45
60.81
Total Expenditure
2.53
29.16
45.66
56.61
47.3
PBIDT
0.34
5.18
6.94
15.84
13.51
Interest
0.15
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0.19
5.18
6.94
15.84
13.51
Depreciation
0
1.46
1.42
1.46
2.41
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.19
3.72
5.52
14.38
11.1
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.19
3.72
5.52
14.38
11.1
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.19
3.72
5.52
14.38
11.1
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0.73
0.13
0.33
0.26
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
43.06
43.06
43.06
43.06
43.06
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
39,25,55,392
39,25,55,392
39,25,55,392
39,25,55,392
Public Shareholding (%)
0
91.17
91.17
91.17
91.17
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
3,80,26,036
3,80,26,036
3,80,26,036
3,80,26,036
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
8.83
8.83
8.83
8.83
PBIDTM(%)
12.05
15.15
13.23
21.97
22.57
PBDTM(%)
6.73
15.15
13.23
21.97
22.57
PATM(%)
6.73
10.88
10.53
19.95
18.54
