|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|30 Aug 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|26 Sep 2024
|Rs.1.5000 per share(75%)Final Dividend& A.G.M,..
Indoco Remedies will also continue providing products to its existing B2B customers under existing deals.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.