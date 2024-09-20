iifl-logo-icon 1
Ion Exchange (India) Ltd Dividend

650.35
(0.13%)
Jan 17, 2025|11:39:57 AM

ION Exchange CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend29 May 20243 Sep 2024-1.5150Final
Ion Exchange (India) Ltd Equity Rs.1.5000 per share(150%)Final Dividend

ION Exchange: Related News

Ion Exchange Secures ₹161 Crore Water Management Contracts from Adani Power

Ion Exchange Secures ₹161 Crore Water Management Contracts from Adani Power

20 Sep 2024|01:20 PM

The contracts are for comprehensive water and environment management solutions for two 800 MW units at Adani's Raipur and Raigarh ultra-superpower projects.

Top 10 stocks for today - 19th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 19th September, 2024

19 Sep 2024|08:52 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IREDA, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Nazara Tech, etc.

