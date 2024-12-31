iifl-logo-icon 1
ITD Cementation India Ltd Rights

524.5
(1.34%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:54 PM

ITD Cem CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon

No Record Found

ITD Cem: Related News

ITD Cementation Wins ₹1,648 Crore Vadhvan Port Project

ITD Cementation Wins ₹1,648 Crore Vadhvan Port Project

31 Dec 2024|09:30 PM

ITD Cementation has focused intensely on infrastructure excellence to help contribute to growth in India while undertaking landmark projects like Vadhvan Port. 

ITD Cementation promoter to pare 46.64% stake

ITD Cementation promoter to pare 46.64% stake

28 Oct 2024|10:22 AM

On August 1, reports suggested that KEC International emerged as the front-runner to acquire the promoter holding in ITD Cementation.

ITD Cementation Surges on ₹1,937 Crore Project Win

ITD Cementation Surges on ₹1,937 Crore Project Win

3 Oct 2024|04:46 PM

ITD Cementation specializes in engineering and construction projects, including maritime structures, airports, tunnels, highways, and industrial buildings.

ITD Cementation wins ₹1,937 Crore order; stock zooms ~20%

ITD Cementation wins ₹1,937 Crore order; stock zooms ~20%

3 Oct 2024|12:34 PM

ITD Cementation has not provided any additional information about the scope of the order or the timelines for its execution.

