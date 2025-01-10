iifl-logo-icon 1
Jayshree Chemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

9.43
(-1.05%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:43:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

29.33

29.33

29.33

29.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-18.9

-13.1

-12.99

-12.65

Net Worth

10.43

16.23

16.34

16.68

Minority Interest

Debt

0.56

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

10.99

16.23

16.34

16.68

Fixed Assets

2.6

2.91

3.18

3.42

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0.65

0.65

7.18

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Networking Capital

0.54

2.43

1.73

0.04

Inventories

0.2

0.26

0.22

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

3.76

3.88

2.8

1.37

Debtor Days

805.31

Other Current Assets

3.35

5.33

5.78

5.76

Sundry Creditors

-0.14

-0.4

-0.36

-0.35

Creditor Days

205.73

Other Current Liabilities

-6.62

-6.64

-6.71

-6.74

Cash

7.82

10.24

10.77

6.01

Total Assets

10.98

16.24

16.34

16.66

