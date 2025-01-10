Jayshree Chemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
29.33
29.33
29.33
29.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-18.9
-13.1
-12.99
-12.65
Net Worth
10.43
16.23
16.34
16.68
Minority Interest
Debt
0.56
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
10.99
16.23
16.34
16.68
Fixed Assets
2.6
2.91
3.18
3.42
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0.65
0.65
7.18
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Networking Capital
0.54
2.43
1.73
0.04
Inventories
0.2
0.26
0.22
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
3.76
3.88
2.8
1.37
Debtor Days
805.31
Other Current Assets
3.35
5.33
5.78
5.76
Sundry Creditors
-0.14
-0.4
-0.36
-0.35
Creditor Days
205.73
Other Current Liabilities
-6.62
-6.64
-6.71
-6.74
Cash
7.82
10.24
10.77
6.01
Total Assets
10.98
16.24
16.34
16.66
