Jayshree Chemicals Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
9.43
6.17
4.43
0.58
1.62
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
9.43
6.17
4.43
0.58
1.62
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.91
0.95
0.89
1.02
2.06
Total Income
10.34
7.12
5.32
1.6
3.68
Total Expenditure
10.13
7.11
5.09
1.49
4.05
PBIDT
0.21
0.01
0.23
0.11
-0.37
Interest
0.07
0
0
0
0.01
PBDT
0.14
0.01
0.23
0.11
-0.38
Depreciation
0.19
0.19
0.19
0.2
0.21
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.05
-0.18
0.04
-0.09
-0.59
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.05
-0.18
0.04
-0.09
-0.59
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.27
-0.34
-0.12
0
0.95
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.22
0.16
0.16
-0.09
-1.54
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.02
-0.06
0.01
-0.03
-0.2
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
29.33
29.33
29.33
29.33
29.33
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
2.22
0.16
5.19
18.96
-22.83
PBDTM(%)
1.48
0.16
5.19
18.96
-23.45
PATM(%)
-0.53
-2.91
0.9
-15.51
-36.41
