iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jayshree Chemicals Ltd Nine Monthly Results

9.69
(3.53%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

9.43

6.17

4.43

0.58

1.62

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

9.43

6.17

4.43

0.58

1.62

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.91

0.95

0.89

1.02

2.06

Total Income

10.34

7.12

5.32

1.6

3.68

Total Expenditure

10.13

7.11

5.09

1.49

4.05

PBIDT

0.21

0.01

0.23

0.11

-0.37

Interest

0.07

0

0

0

0.01

PBDT

0.14

0.01

0.23

0.11

-0.38

Depreciation

0.19

0.19

0.19

0.2

0.21

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.05

-0.18

0.04

-0.09

-0.59

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.05

-0.18

0.04

-0.09

-0.59

Extra-ordinary Items

-0.27

-0.34

-0.12

0

0.95

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.22

0.16

0.16

-0.09

-1.54

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.02

-0.06

0.01

-0.03

-0.2

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

29.33

29.33

29.33

29.33

29.33

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

2.22

0.16

5.19

18.96

-22.83

PBDTM(%)

1.48

0.16

5.19

18.96

-23.45

PATM(%)

-0.53

-2.91

0.9

-15.51

-36.41

Jayshree Chem.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Jayshree Chemicals Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.