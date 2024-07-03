iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jayshree Chemicals Ltd Share Price

9.85
(1.34%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:07:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open9.72
  • Day's High10
  • 52 Wk High13.75
  • Prev. Close9.72
  • Day's Low9.41
  • 52 Wk Low 7.79
  • Turnover (lac)2.21
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value3.56
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)28.89
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Jayshree Chemicals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

9.72

Prev. Close

9.72

Turnover(Lac.)

2.21

Day's High

10

Day's Low

9.41

52 Week's High

13.75

52 Week's Low

7.79

Book Value

3.56

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

28.89

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Jayshree Chemicals Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

8 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 May, 2024

arrow

Jayshree Chemicals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Jayshree Chemicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:19 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.26%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.26%

Non-Promoter- 0.72%

Institutions: 0.71%

Non-Institutions: 53.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Jayshree Chemicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

29.33

29.33

29.33

29.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-18.9

-13.1

-12.99

-12.65

Net Worth

10.43

16.23

16.34

16.68

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.62

1.77

0.89

0.95

yoy growth (%)

-65.05

97.45

-5.61

-98.2

Raw materials

-0.07

-1.18

0

0

As % of sales

11.38

66.93

0

0

Employee costs

-0.81

-1.41

-0.91

-1.26

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.08

-1.85

1.38

1.25

Depreciation

-0.25

-0.28

-0.28

-0.31

Tax paid

0

0

-0.06

0

Working capital

-6.38

-3.38

-5.44

0.75

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-65.05

97.45

-5.61

-98.2

Op profit growth

-59.46

169.78

-21.74

-88.27

EBIT growth

-95.23

-233.87

9.31

-108.08

Net profit growth

-82.22

-112.99

928.75

-96.52

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

8.95

6.71

0.62

1.78

6.86

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

8.95

6.71

0.62

1.78

6.86

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.34

1.17

1.45

2.64

1.74

View Annually Results

Jayshree Chemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Jayshree Chemicals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Virendra Bangur

Independent Director

Krishna Kumar Kothari

Director (Commercial)

Rajesh Kumar Singhi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Akash Ghuwalewala

Independent Director

Rishi Bajoria

Independent Director

Arpita Chakraverti Saha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jayshree Chemicals Ltd

Summary

Jayshree Chemicals Limited was incorporated on April 17, 1962 in West Bengal. The Company was involved in Chlor Alkali manufacturing business earlier. Thereafter, the business was hived off due to commercial consideration. The Company was originally promoted by Bangur Brothers Ltd in Ganjam District on the East Coast of Orissa. Controlling interest of JCL was passed on to Shri S. K. Bangur, after division in the Bangur Group. JCL is operating to produce Power from wind mill ( 1M ), Import Export, Hydro Power. The SKB (S K Bangur) group is a diverse, dynamic, growth oriented and professionally managed under the leadership of its visionary and team spirited Chairman Mr S K Bangur. It has its major presence in Paper, Power & Telecom Cables, Chemicals, Tea, Coffee and Rubber plantations and Information Technology.The Companys main business was to manufacture caustic soda, chlorine, hydrochloric acid and sodium hypochlorite at its facilities located at Ganjam (Odisha). Besides, the Company has Salt Manufacturing Facility at Pundi in Andhra Pradesh and one Wind Mill at Bogampatti Village near Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu and Indenting Business at Kolkata in the name and Style of Bangur Exim.The Company started commercial production from the New Plant from April 1, 2011. It installed 1250 KW Suzlon make wind turbine at Wind Park in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. In 2015-16, Company sold its Chlor Alkali Manufacturing Facility at Ganjam in Odisha and Salt Manufacturing Facility at Pundi in Andh
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Jayshree Chemicals Ltd share price today?

The Jayshree Chemicals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jayshree Chemicals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jayshree Chemicals Ltd is ₹28.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jayshree Chemicals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jayshree Chemicals Ltd is 0 and 2.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jayshree Chemicals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jayshree Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jayshree Chemicals Ltd is ₹7.79 and ₹13.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jayshree Chemicals Ltd?

Jayshree Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.81%, 3 Years at 8.03%, 1 Year at -13.45%, 6 Month at 2.86%, 3 Month at 9.21% and 1 Month at 7.76%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jayshree Chemicals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jayshree Chemicals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 46.27 %
Institutions - 0.71 %
Public - 53.02 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Jayshree Chemicals Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.