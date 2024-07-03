SectorTrading
Open₹9.72
Prev. Close₹9.72
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.21
Day's High₹10
Day's Low₹9.41
52 Week's High₹13.75
52 Week's Low₹7.79
Book Value₹3.56
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)28.89
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
29.33
29.33
29.33
29.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-18.9
-13.1
-12.99
-12.65
Net Worth
10.43
16.23
16.34
16.68
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.62
1.77
0.89
0.95
yoy growth (%)
-65.05
97.45
-5.61
-98.2
Raw materials
-0.07
-1.18
0
0
As % of sales
11.38
66.93
0
0
Employee costs
-0.81
-1.41
-0.91
-1.26
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.08
-1.85
1.38
1.25
Depreciation
-0.25
-0.28
-0.28
-0.31
Tax paid
0
0
-0.06
0
Working capital
-6.38
-3.38
-5.44
0.75
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-65.05
97.45
-5.61
-98.2
Op profit growth
-59.46
169.78
-21.74
-88.27
EBIT growth
-95.23
-233.87
9.31
-108.08
Net profit growth
-82.22
-112.99
928.75
-96.52
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
8.95
6.71
0.62
1.78
6.86
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
8.95
6.71
0.62
1.78
6.86
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.34
1.17
1.45
2.64
1.74
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Virendra Bangur
Independent Director
Krishna Kumar Kothari
Director (Commercial)
Rajesh Kumar Singhi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Akash Ghuwalewala
Independent Director
Rishi Bajoria
Independent Director
Arpita Chakraverti Saha
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Jayshree Chemicals Ltd
Summary
Jayshree Chemicals Limited was incorporated on April 17, 1962 in West Bengal. The Company was involved in Chlor Alkali manufacturing business earlier. Thereafter, the business was hived off due to commercial consideration. The Company was originally promoted by Bangur Brothers Ltd in Ganjam District on the East Coast of Orissa. Controlling interest of JCL was passed on to Shri S. K. Bangur, after division in the Bangur Group. JCL is operating to produce Power from wind mill ( 1M ), Import Export, Hydro Power. The SKB (S K Bangur) group is a diverse, dynamic, growth oriented and professionally managed under the leadership of its visionary and team spirited Chairman Mr S K Bangur. It has its major presence in Paper, Power & Telecom Cables, Chemicals, Tea, Coffee and Rubber plantations and Information Technology.The Companys main business was to manufacture caustic soda, chlorine, hydrochloric acid and sodium hypochlorite at its facilities located at Ganjam (Odisha). Besides, the Company has Salt Manufacturing Facility at Pundi in Andhra Pradesh and one Wind Mill at Bogampatti Village near Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu and Indenting Business at Kolkata in the name and Style of Bangur Exim.The Company started commercial production from the New Plant from April 1, 2011. It installed 1250 KW Suzlon make wind turbine at Wind Park in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. In 2015-16, Company sold its Chlor Alkali Manufacturing Facility at Ganjam in Odisha and Salt Manufacturing Facility at Pundi in Andh
Read More
The Jayshree Chemicals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jayshree Chemicals Ltd is ₹28.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jayshree Chemicals Ltd is 0 and 2.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jayshree Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jayshree Chemicals Ltd is ₹7.79 and ₹13.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Jayshree Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.81%, 3 Years at 8.03%, 1 Year at -13.45%, 6 Month at 2.86%, 3 Month at 9.21% and 1 Month at 7.76%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.