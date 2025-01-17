iifl-logo-icon 1
Jayshree Chemicals Ltd Key Ratios

9.6
(2.78%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-65.05

-74.1

44.13

399.37

Op profit growth

-59.3

-42.67

-2.55

277.4

EBIT growth

-91.46

-56.01

-4.13

-472.78

Net profit growth

-75.69

-79.23

472.56

-229.55

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-217.88

-187.07

-84.49

-124.98

EBIT margin

-26.36

-107.9

-63.51

-95.49

Net profit margin

-38.1

-54.76

-68.28

-17.19

RoCE

-0.99

-11.22

-21.32

-18.95

RoNW

-0.36

-1.43

-5.91

-0.9

RoA

-0.36

-1.42

-5.73

-0.85

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.08

-0.33

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.16

-0.42

-1.7

-0.38

Book value per share

5.54

5.62

5.95

7.55

Valuation ratios

P/E

-40.62

-8.72

0

0

P/CEPS

-19.24

-6.73

-4.24

-30.76

P/B

0.58

0.51

1.21

1.58

EV/EBIDTA

36.58

1.61

-2.94

-6.74

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

0

37.76

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

975.78

525.82

184

456.47

Inventory days

17.63

73.94

68.33

181.28

Creditor days

-78.59

-76.19

-55.92

-98.12

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

214.57

250.18

26.05

30.33

Net debt / equity

-0.37

-0.67

-0.53

-0.3

Net debt / op. profit

4.47

3.33

1.59

1.12

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-11.38

-66.93

-99.41

-80.25

Employee costs

-131.08

-79.78

-28.36

-57.08

Other costs

-175.4

-140.35

-56.71

-87.63

Jayshree Chem. : related Articles

No Record Found

