|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-65.05
-74.1
44.13
399.37
Op profit growth
-59.3
-42.67
-2.55
277.4
EBIT growth
-91.46
-56.01
-4.13
-472.78
Net profit growth
-75.69
-79.23
472.56
-229.55
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-217.88
-187.07
-84.49
-124.98
EBIT margin
-26.36
-107.9
-63.51
-95.49
Net profit margin
-38.1
-54.76
-68.28
-17.19
RoCE
-0.99
-11.22
-21.32
-18.95
RoNW
-0.36
-1.43
-5.91
-0.9
RoA
-0.36
-1.42
-5.73
-0.85
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.08
-0.33
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.16
-0.42
-1.7
-0.38
Book value per share
5.54
5.62
5.95
7.55
Valuation ratios
P/E
-40.62
-8.72
0
0
P/CEPS
-19.24
-6.73
-4.24
-30.76
P/B
0.58
0.51
1.21
1.58
EV/EBIDTA
36.58
1.61
-2.94
-6.74
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
0
37.76
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
975.78
525.82
184
456.47
Inventory days
17.63
73.94
68.33
181.28
Creditor days
-78.59
-76.19
-55.92
-98.12
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
214.57
250.18
26.05
30.33
Net debt / equity
-0.37
-0.67
-0.53
-0.3
Net debt / op. profit
4.47
3.33
1.59
1.12
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-11.38
-66.93
-99.41
-80.25
Employee costs
-131.08
-79.78
-28.36
-57.08
Other costs
-175.4
-140.35
-56.71
-87.63
