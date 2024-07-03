iifl-logo-icon 1
Jayshree Chemicals Ltd Quarterly Results

9.49
(1.06%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Sept-2023Jun-2023Mar-2023Dec-2022

Gross Sales

3.28

3.62

2.53

2.78

2.12

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3.28

3.62

2.53

2.78

2.12

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.22

0.23

0.46

0.39

0.33

Total Income

3.5

3.85

2.99

3.17

2.45

Total Expenditure

3.61

3.61

2.91

3.12

2.49

PBIDT

-0.11

0.24

0.08

0.05

-0.04

Interest

0.02

0.03

0.02

0.01

0

PBDT

-0.13

0.21

0.06

0.04

-0.04

Depreciation

0.06

0.07

0.06

0.07

0.06

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.19

0.14

0

-0.03

-0.1

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.19

0.14

0

-0.03

-0.1

Extra-ordinary Items

-0.04

-0.09

-0.14

-0.06

-0.07

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.15

0.23

0.14

0.03

-0.03

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.06

0.05

0

-0.01

-0.03

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

29.33

29.33

29.33

29.33

29.33

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-3.35

6.62

3.16

1.79

-1.88

PBDTM(%)

-3.96

5.8

2.37

1.43

-1.88

PATM(%)

-5.79

3.86

0

-1.07

-4.71

