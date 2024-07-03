Jayshree Chemicals Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
|Jun-2023
|Mar-2023
|Dec-2022
Gross Sales
3.28
3.62
2.53
2.78
2.12
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3.28
3.62
2.53
2.78
2.12
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.22
0.23
0.46
0.39
0.33
Total Income
3.5
3.85
2.99
3.17
2.45
Total Expenditure
3.61
3.61
2.91
3.12
2.49
PBIDT
-0.11
0.24
0.08
0.05
-0.04
Interest
0.02
0.03
0.02
0.01
0
PBDT
-0.13
0.21
0.06
0.04
-0.04
Depreciation
0.06
0.07
0.06
0.07
0.06
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.19
0.14
0
-0.03
-0.1
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.19
0.14
0
-0.03
-0.1
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.04
-0.09
-0.14
-0.06
-0.07
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.15
0.23
0.14
0.03
-0.03
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.06
0.05
0
-0.01
-0.03
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
29.33
29.33
29.33
29.33
29.33
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-3.35
6.62
3.16
1.79
-1.88
PBDTM(%)
-3.96
5.8
2.37
1.43
-1.88
PATM(%)
-5.79
3.86
0
-1.07
-4.71
