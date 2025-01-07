Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.62
1.77
0.89
0.95
yoy growth (%)
-65.05
97.45
-5.61
-98.2
Raw materials
-0.07
-1.18
0
0
As % of sales
11.38
66.93
0
0
Employee costs
-0.81
-1.41
-0.91
-1.26
As % of sales
131.08
79.78
101.64
132.59
Other costs
-1.08
-2.48
-1.21
-1.26
As % of sales (Other Cost)
174.06
139.93
134.97
132.18
Operating profit
-1.34
-3.31
-1.22
-1.57
OPM
-216.54
-186.65
-136.61
-164.78
Depreciation
-0.25
-0.28
-0.28
-0.31
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
1.51
1.74
2.89
3.14
Profit before tax
-0.08
-1.85
1.38
1.25
Taxes
0
0
-0.06
0
Tax rate
0
0
-4.97
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.08
-1.85
1.31
1.25
Exceptional items
-0.07
0.95
5.65
-0.58
Net profit
-0.16
-0.9
6.96
0.67
yoy growth (%)
-82.22
-112.99
928.75
-96.52
NPM
-25.9
-50.93
773.86
70.99
