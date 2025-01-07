iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jayshree Chemicals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

9.49
(1.06%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:05:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Jayshree Chemicals Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.62

1.77

0.89

0.95

yoy growth (%)

-65.05

97.45

-5.61

-98.2

Raw materials

-0.07

-1.18

0

0

As % of sales

11.38

66.93

0

0

Employee costs

-0.81

-1.41

-0.91

-1.26

As % of sales

131.08

79.78

101.64

132.59

Other costs

-1.08

-2.48

-1.21

-1.26

As % of sales (Other Cost)

174.06

139.93

134.97

132.18

Operating profit

-1.34

-3.31

-1.22

-1.57

OPM

-216.54

-186.65

-136.61

-164.78

Depreciation

-0.25

-0.28

-0.28

-0.31

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

1.51

1.74

2.89

3.14

Profit before tax

-0.08

-1.85

1.38

1.25

Taxes

0

0

-0.06

0

Tax rate

0

0

-4.97

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.08

-1.85

1.31

1.25

Exceptional items

-0.07

0.95

5.65

-0.58

Net profit

-0.16

-0.9

6.96

0.67

yoy growth (%)

-82.22

-112.99

928.75

-96.52

NPM

-25.9

-50.93

773.86

70.99

Jayshree Chem. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Jayshree Chemicals Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.