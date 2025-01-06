Jayshree Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.08
-1.85
1.38
1.25
Depreciation
-0.25
-0.28
-0.28
-0.31
Tax paid
0
0
-0.06
0
Working capital
-6.38
-3.38
-5.44
0.75
Other operating items
Operating
-6.72
-5.51
-4.41
1.69
Capital expenditure
-0.04
-0.44
0.13
0
Free cash flow
-6.76
-5.95
-4.28
1.69
Equity raised
-24.97
-18.54
-16.69
-6.96
Investing
6.35
-2.46
2.52
0.16
Financing
0.06
-0.74
1.1
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-25.33
-27.7
-17.35
-5.11
