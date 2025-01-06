iifl-logo-icon 1
Jayshree Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

9.3
(-4.32%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Jayshree Chemicals Ltd

Jayshree Chem. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.08

-1.85

1.38

1.25

Depreciation

-0.25

-0.28

-0.28

-0.31

Tax paid

0

0

-0.06

0

Working capital

-6.38

-3.38

-5.44

0.75

Other operating items

Operating

-6.72

-5.51

-4.41

1.69

Capital expenditure

-0.04

-0.44

0.13

0

Free cash flow

-6.76

-5.95

-4.28

1.69

Equity raised

-24.97

-18.54

-16.69

-6.96

Investing

6.35

-2.46

2.52

0.16

Financing

0.06

-0.74

1.1

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-25.33

-27.7

-17.35

-5.11

