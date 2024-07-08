|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|7 Aug 2024
|16 May 2024
|The 62nd Annual General Meating of Company will be held on Wednesday, 7th August 2024. The 62nd Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 7th August, 2024 at 12.15 P.M. IST through video conference. The Annual Report for the financial year 2023-24 along with the Notice to the Meeting is enclosed herewith (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.07.2024) Proceedings of 62nd Annual General Meeting of the Company held today through video conference (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024) Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report in connection with the 62nd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 7th August, 2024 through video conference (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024)
