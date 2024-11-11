|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|JAYSHREE CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 11th November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|JAYSHREE CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 8th August, 2024 The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 8th August, 2024 have accorded their approval for shifting of registered office of the Company from 31, Chowringhee Road, Kolkata-700016 to 14, N. S. Road, Kolkata-700001 with effect from 1st September, 2024 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 May 2024
|8 May 2024
|JAYSHREE CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today has recommended continuation of Shri Shree Kumar Bangur as Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Company beyond 75 years of age, subject to shareholders approval in the ensuing AGM Outcome of Board Meeting held on 16th May, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Feb 2024
|24 Jan 2024
|JAYSHREE CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 2nd February, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.02.2024)
