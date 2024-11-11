iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jayshree Chemicals Ltd Board Meeting

9.48
(4.18%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Jayshree Chem. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
JAYSHREE CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 11th November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
JAYSHREE CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 8th August, 2024 The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 8th August, 2024 have accorded their approval for shifting of registered office of the Company from 31, Chowringhee Road, Kolkata-700016 to 14, N. S. Road, Kolkata-700001 with effect from 1st September, 2024 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)
Board Meeting16 May 20248 May 2024
JAYSHREE CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today has recommended continuation of Shri Shree Kumar Bangur as Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Company beyond 75 years of age, subject to shareholders approval in the ensuing AGM Outcome of Board Meeting held on 16th May, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)
Board Meeting2 Feb 202424 Jan 2024
JAYSHREE CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 2nd February, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.02.2024)

Jayshree Chem.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Jayshree Chemicals Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.