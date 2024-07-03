Jayshree Chemicals Ltd Summary

Jayshree Chemicals Limited was incorporated on April 17, 1962 in West Bengal. The Company was involved in Chlor Alkali manufacturing business earlier. Thereafter, the business was hived off due to commercial consideration. The Company was originally promoted by Bangur Brothers Ltd in Ganjam District on the East Coast of Orissa. Controlling interest of JCL was passed on to Shri S. K. Bangur, after division in the Bangur Group. JCL is operating to produce Power from wind mill ( 1M ), Import Export, Hydro Power. The SKB (S K Bangur) group is a diverse, dynamic, growth oriented and professionally managed under the leadership of its visionary and team spirited Chairman Mr S K Bangur. It has its major presence in Paper, Power & Telecom Cables, Chemicals, Tea, Coffee and Rubber plantations and Information Technology.The Companys main business was to manufacture caustic soda, chlorine, hydrochloric acid and sodium hypochlorite at its facilities located at Ganjam (Odisha). Besides, the Company has Salt Manufacturing Facility at Pundi in Andhra Pradesh and one Wind Mill at Bogampatti Village near Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu and Indenting Business at Kolkata in the name and Style of Bangur Exim.The Company started commercial production from the New Plant from April 1, 2011. It installed 1250 KW Suzlon make wind turbine at Wind Park in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. In 2015-16, Company sold its Chlor Alkali Manufacturing Facility at Ganjam in Odisha and Salt Manufacturing Facility at Pundi in Andhra Pradesh on slump sale as a going concern to Aditya Birla Chemicals (India) Ltd., which got completed on 20th September, 2015. East Coast Powers Limited (ECPL) and Fort Gloster Electric Limited were made a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company with effect from 30th March, 2017. M/s. Bangur Exim Private Limited became a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. 31st March, 2023.