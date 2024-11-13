|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|15 May 2024
|4 Jul 2024
|11 Jul 2024
|The Register of Member and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Thursday, July 4, 2024 to Thursday, July 11, 2024 (both days inclusive) for taking record of the members of the Company who are eligible for the purpose of payment of dividend and for the 33rd Annual General Meeting
Operating EBITDA grew by 2.3% YoY, reaching ₹138.5 Crore, up from ₹135.4 Crore in the previous year’s Q2.Read More
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.